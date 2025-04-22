Garmin's ECG app is rolling out to two more countries

Garmin is expanding its availability of the ECG app

It is now available in Switzerland and the United Kingdom

It lets users record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation

Garmin has today announced that its ECG app is now available to customers in Switzerland and the UK, bringing the total list of supported territories to more than 50.

Garmin's ECG app works with all of the best Garmin watches including the Fenix 8 and beyond, and lets users record their heart rhythm and check for signs of atrial fibrillation.

The app shows you immediate results on your wrist and lets you sync your readings to Garmin Connect, viewing them on the smartphone app at a later date. The latter also supports compiling a history of ECG results you can share with your healthcare provider.

Garmin's ECG is powered by the sensors on the back of its smartwatches, which record electrical signals to measure heart rate rhythm, and the company says it's the first Garmin smartwatch feature to be categorized as a medical device in either country.

Garmin's ECG rollout

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin says that it will continue to expand its portfolio of products supporting the ECG app, as well as launch it in more regions in line with necessary regulatory approval.

Garmin's full suite of supported devices includes the D2, Enduro 3, Epix Pro Gen 2, Fenix 7, Fenix 8, Quatix 7 Pro, Tactix 7, Tactix 8, Venu 2 Plus, Venu 3, and the Venu 3S.

Aside from today's new territories, already-supported nations include Australia, most of Europe, the United States, and more.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors