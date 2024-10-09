Did you know you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $20 today? Here's how

There is one exceptional deal on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 that should definitely be on your radar today - and it's not part of the Amazon Prime Day sale that's happening right now.

It's over at the official Samsung Store, where the retailer is not only offering a $30 upfront discount on its latest smartwatch but also a trade-in rebate of up to $250. Combined, these deals could see you taking home this excellent smartwatch for just $20 - which seems kind of nuts considering this is a 2024 model.



Right now, there are quite a few good deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale for the latest smartwatches, but none of them touch this particular listing at Samsung when it comes to outright value. The kicker, of course, is that you'll need to trade-in to get your best-possible deal here. That said, this promo is a match made in heaven if you're looking to upgrade that old smartwatch you've had for a while.

Note that Samsung's also holding its Two Day Fall sale today which will end at midnight - just like the rival Amazon Prime Day. If you're interested, I'd recommend snagging this one before it's too late because I doubt we'll see a Galaxy Watch 7 deal this good until Black Friday in November.

Today's exceptional Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $19.99 after a trade-in at Samsung

With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications. Today's deal at Samsung stacks a $30 discount with a trade-in rebate of up to $250 - letting you get this device for an almost unbelievable $20.

You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review if you're interested in reading more about this superb smartwatch. As a brief overview, it's a relatively minor upgrade over the previous iteration but one that builds on an already-excellent platform. For example, you get a great design, speedy performance, and a new emphasis on AI-assisted applications that are only going to grow more useful over time. For the price, it's a great watch - especially if you can get it for just $20 as outlined in this particular deal.

