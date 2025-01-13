Samsung Galaxy Ring gets two new sizes, availability in 15 new countries, and a big sleep upgrade to Samsung Health
Now available in size 15
- Samsung has just announced two new Galaxy Ring sizes
- It has also expanded the Ring to 15 new countries
- The rollout is accompanied by a sleep upgrade to the Samsung Health app
Samsung has today announced that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is now available in two new sizes and is rolling out to 15 new markets in February.
The best smart ring on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Ring now comes in US ring sizes 14 and 15. Along with the additional sizes, Samsung is rolling out the Galaxy Ring to 15 new markets, bringing the total to 53. Starting in February, the new markets include: Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Zambia.
Prospective buyers and existing owners alike will also benefit from an upgrade to the Samsung Health app focused on sleep and health goals for daily life, here's what's new.
Samsung upgrades its health app
Samsung says its new health app can analyze your sleep environment, taking data from SmartThings homeware to assess factors like temperature, humidity, air quality, and even the light intensity in your room. You'll get a Sleep environment report to help optimize those conditions and use SmartThings to automatically adjust your surroundings and help you get a better night's sleep.
There's also new Sleep time guidance that will suggest optimal bedtimes tailored to your unique sleeping patterns, habits, and conditions, as well as provide actionable insights for better sleep.
Finally, there's a new Mindfulness tracker to help you improve your mental health, partly in aid of getting a better night's sleep. You can monitor your moods and follow breathing exercises and meditation in the app.
Given the Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best sleep trackers out there, these updates make it an even more potent bedtime companion.
