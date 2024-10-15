Raycon's first pair of bone conduction headphones are built for endurance, with 14-hour battery life

Audio maker Raycon has today unveiled the company's first pair of bone conduction headphones, replete with water and dust protection, decent battery life, and low latency.

Like all of the best bone conduction headphones on the market, the Raycon Bone Conduction Headphones are designed to pipe audio to your eardrums using vibrations emitted into your skull. It's a slightly strange prospect for the uninitiated, but bone conduction headphones are extremely popular with runners, cyclists, and commuters. They're often lighter and more comfortable than many of the best headphones on the market, especially for those who struggle with the rubber tips of in-ear headphones. Furthermore, they let you listen to music and podcasts while retaining awareness of your surroundings.

Keeping up the trend, Raycon says its new Bone Conduction Headphones are designed for tough workouts and outdoor adventure. They feature an open-ear design and are designed to sit comfortably behind your ears. Retailing at $99 (UK and AU pricing tbc), they're not as pricey as some options on the market, so what features can users expect?

Raycon Bone Conduction headphones: The rundown

Raycon says its Bone Conduction Headphones are rated for IP68 water and protection, so they can handle sweat, dust, and rain. They can't be used in the pool or the sea for swimming, so they won't be joining the ranks of the best waterproof headphones anytime soon, despite the fact that many swimming headphones are also bone conduction.

They feature environmental noise cancellation during calls to cut out distant background noise and ultra-low latency of 60ms ensures a snappy Bluetooth connection with less lag, making them more suited to watching videos.

They also feature multipoint connectivity so you can bounce between two devices easily, such as a phone and tablet, without re-pairing or connecting each time. Battery life is rated for 14 hours of use at 50% volume, and a 10-minute quick charge will give you an hour of playtime.

The headband is made of a combination of steel and rubber that Raycon says provides strength, stability, and security during workouts. Audio-wise, they come with three sound profiles (Bass, Balanced, and Pure Sound) so you can choose a listening style that suits you. They also feature button controls for on-the-fly adjustments, and calls are made by way of two built-in microphones that also support Siri and Alexa.

Raycon's Bone Conduction Headphones are available from RayconGlobal.com today for $99.99.