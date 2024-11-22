I've found the best value fitness tracker in the Black Friday sales, and it's not the Fitbit Inspire 3

If you're in the market for a great fitness tracker in the Black Friday deals, then the great early savings on the Fitbit Inspire 3 might well have caught your eye. Just $69 instead of $99 in the U.S., and £58.99 instead of £84.99 in the UK, it's a hefty discount on an already inexpensive model that seems like the cream of the cheap fitness tracking crop.

However, if you truly want to buy the best cheap fitness tracker on the market this Black Friday, you should instead turn your attention to Xiaomi's Smart Band 9.

Thanks to its epic low price, this cheap workhorse is regularly our top cheap fitness tracker pick. It can now be picked up for just $52 at Amazon US or a mind-boggling £36 at Amazon UK.

Today's best cheap fitness tracker deals on Black Friday

Xiaomi Smart Band 9: was £39.09 now £36.99 at Amazon For a paltry £36 in the UK, you can score the best cheap fitness tracker on the market. It does everything you'd expect including workout and activity tracking, health monitoring, heart rate, and more.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9: was $60 now $49.99 at Amazon Now at a new lowest-ever price in the U.S., get a Xiaomi Smart Band 9 for just $49.99, a whole $20 cheaper than the Fitbit Inspire 3, with nearly all of the same features and a similar discrete design.

Our expert fitness testers have put every fitness tracker on the market through its paces. Our Fitbit Inspire 3 review scores the tracker well for its great health tracking, strong app, and bright display, but bad scrolling is a letdown. Despite being a lot cheaper, our Xiaomi Smart Band 9 review scores an identical four-star rating thanks to its great low price and ease of use.

We love its bright 1.62-inch AMOLED display and its mighty 21-day battery life. Sure, it's not going to be as accurate as a Garmin or Apple Watch, but in-the-ball-park fitness metrics make this the perfect entry-level fitness tracker for anyone who wants to start tracking their health for the very first time.

It's very much a gateway tracker to the brave world of fitness tech beyond and would make a brilliant gift for friends and family, especially young children or older relatives. Just like the Fitbit, the Smart Band 9 works with both iOS and Android, so you can use it with any smartphone on the market.

Still not convinced or happy to push the boat out? The Fitbit Inspire 3 is also heavily discounted this Black Friday.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon Get a great new low-price on the Fitbit Inspire 3 in the UK, complete with £50 worth of free Fitbit Premium and all the health tracking you could possible need.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon The lowest price on the Inspire 3 returns to the U.S. as well, get $30/30% off the usual list price of $99, a great saving on an already inexpensive fitness tracker.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK