Hit your daily step goal with these under-desk treadmills deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Movement invariably makes us feel better, and holds the key to plenty of health benefits too. But with most of us battling ever-more hectic schedules, it can be tricky to find time for it.

The best under-desk treadmills are a box-ready solution for the busiest among us. Twinned with a standing desk, they allow you to up your activity levels while working, or simply accrue a few extra steps while catching up on your favorite TV series (if you’re trying to walk 10,000 steps a day, these three expert tips can also help you get there).

Historically, the main barrier to entry with under-desk treadmills has been their exorbitant price – I tested a few bang average options a couple of years ago which had an asking price of over a grand. But thanks to more companies getting in on the action, and some early Amazon Prime Day deals, you can now pick up a solid model for less than $250, such as the ANCHEER 4-in 1 for $229.98 at Amazon.

I've been doing the legwork finding the best early deals and here are my top picks on Amazon so far.

Best early Amazon Prime Day under-desk treadmill deals

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: was $239.99 now $159.99 at Amazon I've tried this treadmill, and it nails the basics (which is particularly impressive given its modest price). The belt moves smoothly and quietly, it's compact, and the remote control makes it easy to flick between speeds of 0.6 and 3.8mph. My only complaint was that the belt is on the narrow side for larger users.

Sperax Walking Treadmill: was $1,999.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Don't believe everything you read. A quick price check appears to show that this treadmill's price topped out at $399.99 and not the $1,999.99 listed on Amazon, but the current discount means it's still a decent option for under $200. It has a flat design that can easily be slipped under most couches for storage, and boasts a range of speeds (0.6-3.8mph) which will suit all but the speediest of walkers.

ANCHEER 4-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill: was $309.99 now $229.98 at Amazon This treadmill has the highest top speed on our list (7.5mph), making it more versatile than its rivals. You can use it as a flat walking pad with a pace of up to 4mph, or raise the handles to unlock its top-end speeds if you fancy a brisk jog.