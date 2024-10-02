Garmin unveils surprise new Lily 2 Active, its smallest smartwatch with GPS

Garmin has just unveiled its latest fashion-forward smartwatch aimed at the women's market, the new Lily 2 Active.

Building on the success of the Garmin Lily 2, the new Lily 2 Active adds built-in GPS, as well as many of Garmin's other popular health and wellness features.

In fact, it's the smallest Garmin smartwatch to feature GPS, housed in a metal watch case with two side buttons and a hidden display. Battery life is rated at up to nine days in smartwatch mode, or nine hours while using GPS.

Just like the previous Lily offerings, you get a bright touchscreen display hidden by the patterned lens. The screen can be revealed by tapping or turning your wrist, making this the perfect smartwatch for both work and play.

Garmin unveils the Lily 2 Active

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Lily 2 Active's built-in GPS will let you track outdoor activities like walks, runs, cycling, and more without a smartphone nearby. It also features Garmin's Body Battery wellness monitor to help you keep on top of your overall well-being.

It features sleep tracking and a scoring system to give you insights on how to improve your rest.

There's also fitness tracking to help count steps, calories burned, and exercise sessions. In our Garmin Lily 2 review, we noted the lack of sports tracking. The new Lily 2 Active address this and comes replete with built-in sports apps for tennis, pickleball, indoor cycling, and golf. There are even on-screen workouts for strength, HIIT, yoga, and more that you can access directly from your watch screen.

Finally, there's support for Garmin Coach, Garmin Pay, and the Garmin Connect smartphone app. Overall, it's got a handful of great new features that could see the Lily 2 Active sneak onto our best Garmin watch list.

Available now from Garmin's website, the Lily 2 Active is priced at $299/£299/AU$499 and comes in Lunar Gold, Silver, and Jasper Green.