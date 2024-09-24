Garmin rolls out software update for Forerunner 965 crashing issue – here's how to fix it

If you own a Garmin Forerunner 965 that has recently started crashing or detecting incidents long after you've stopped working out, Garmin has a software update with your name on it.

The patch, rolled out on September 18, is version 20.29 of GarminOS for the Forerunner 965, and can now be downloaded manually. The company has confirmed it fixes two specific issues users may have encountered recently, namely:

Fixed incident detection remaining active after activity

Fixed rare potential crash at activity start

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is one of the best Garmin watches on the market and a hefty upgrade over the Forerunner 265. It sports 23 days of battery life and is one of the best running watch options out there. If yours has started playing up to the tune of the issues above, here's how to download the software fix.

Garmin Forerunner 965 crashing fix

To download the 20.29 software update and fix your Forerunner 965's crashing issues, simply head to Menu > System > Software Update > Check For Updates.

Once you'd downloaded the update, you may need to resync your data with the Garmin Connect App. If so, simply bring the watch near to your phone, open the app, press the pill-shaped menu button, and open settings using the cog-wheel icon. Select the phone and Bluetooth icon, and then tap sync.

Buggy software updates aside, brighter news for Garmin users comes in the form of a ton of new features for its watches and cycling computers, with Garmin dropping September updates for the Epix Gen 2, Fenix 7, Forerunner, Vivoactive, and Venu 3 Series smartwatches, and its Edge 540, Edge 840, and Edge 1040 cycling computers.

New features include updates to Garmin Coach, sharing features for Garmin Connect, and road hazard alerts. There are also new Pool Swim metrics and a new GroupRide feature that lets you send messages, share your live location, and see incident detection alerts. For the competitive, there's even a leaderboard.

