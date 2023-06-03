5 blockbuster movies coming to Max in June that you can't miss

Max: HBO Max replacement is moving ahead with a whole new batch of content for June and there’s a lot to look forward to this summer. The streaming service may have had some issues on its launch day with subscribers struggling to log into the new Max , but it’s now back up and running.

The full list of TV shows and movies coming to the platform includes the second season of And Just Like That…, which will land on June 22. To get you pumped up for the new series, the movies Sex And The City and Sex And The City 2 are both currently streaming.

Other notable movies set to arrive include Demolition Man, Dumb & Dumber, Money Ball and the upcoming release of Magic Mike: The Last Dance, a sequel to the first Channing Tatum film that features Salma Hayek.

While Max doesn’t yet feature among our best streaming services , with this many new TV shows and movies on offer it could be time for us to reconsider the rankings. If you’re looking for more films to watch, we’ve also compiled a list of the best new Max movies that you can stream this month.

Jackie Brown

When we ranked all the Quentin Tarantino movies , Jackie Brown was among our top five favorites from his filmography. With an 87% Rotten Tomatoes rating, you can probably tell why. First released in 1997, the film is an adaptation of the 1992 Elmore Leonard novel Rum Punch about a double crossing flight attendant who gets caught smuggling guns. You can stream this classic crime drama from June 1.

Moonlight

This film was the very first one to be financed by A24 and it’s one heck of a debut. The indie studio had only been in existence for four years – its first distributed movie was the art house hit Spring Breakers, the neon style from which runs through to Moonlight. Available to stream on Max from June 1, this LGBTQ+ drama is a coming of age film that is as tender as it’s hard hitting.

Ready Player One

If we were to guess, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook are probably big fans of Ready Player One. The Steven Spielberg sci-fi animation is one of the best visualisations of a futuristic expansive virtual reality universe and is filled with plenty of pop culture nostalgia to boot, making it a fun family watch for the weekend.

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The much-anticipated James Cameron sequel to Avatar is bound to make a big splash when it arrives on Max on June 7. Following its multi-billion dollar success at the box office, this animated sci-fi adventure is sure to please the whole family – it has a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The story picks up more than decade after the events of the first film and focuses on the Sully family’s fight to keep their home safe.

A Star is Born

A tried-and-true formula, the rise to fame story of A Star is Born has been remade four times, which is why it’s surprising that such a rehashed story could be such a hit. With a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper prove that a remake can be done right when they’re in the spotlight. The 2018 movie will be available to stream from June 8, but you can stream the 1954 and 1976 films right now too.