Disney+ will be bringing Channel 4 content to its streaming platform in early 2027

The collaboration aims to expand Channel 4's content on Disney+, while enhancing the British broadcaster's audience reach

ITV joined forces with Disney+ in 2025 for a similar partnership

The Walt Disney Company has announced a new Disney+ content agreement that will bring Channel 4 into its roster of broadcasting partners in early 2027.

The partnership, which a press release claimed is a "first-of-its-kind collaboration", will see a number of Channel 4 titles become available on-demand each year on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland at the same time as airing on Channel 4. That means Disney+ subscribers can expect upcoming shows, including drama series Maya, comedy show Stepping Up, and popular reality series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, to be available to stream, alongside Channel 4's main live TV channel.

But given you can already stream Channel 4 content for free on its own All 4 service, what's the purpose of the partnership? For both parties, it’s all about expanding their audiences — and it could have ramifications for the proposed 'YouTube tax' changes to the BBC licensing fee.

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For Disney+, it gets to expand its library of on-demand content for existing subscribers, combining quality public service programming with a premium streaming experience. At the same time, the partnership is designed to enhance Channel 4’s audience reach, giving Disney+ subscribers who don’t use public service broadcasting platforms a taste of what Channel 4 has to offer.

"Local broadcaster partnerships are very important as we build our content libraries and serve fans around the world," said Adam Smith, chairman of direct-to-consumer at Disney Entertainment. "Channel 4 has created shows with strong appeal to audiences in the UK and Ireland, and we’re excited to bring some of those favourites to Disney+", he added.

Priya Dogra, Channel 4’s chief executive, is also naturally excited by the partnership, saying. "We’re thrilled to be working with Disney+ to give audiences even more ways to discover and enjoy Channel 4’s brilliant shows," she said.

When the collaboration launches early next year, programming will be listed in a Channel 4-branded section of the Disney+ app, distinguishing it from other content on the platform. In addition to new and upcoming shows, subscribers will also have access to some of Channel 4’s existing popular titles, including Big Mood, Tip Toe, and 24 Hours in A&E — all at no extra cost.

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Disney+ has secured similar collaborations with broadcasters across the EMEA region, including ARD and ZDF in Germany and RAI in Italy, but this isn’t the first time a UK broadcaster has linked up with the streaming platform to increase audience reach.

In July 2025, the streaming giant partnered with ITV to bring select Disney+ titles to the free ad-supported ITVX streaming platform. The ‘Taste of Disney+’ section allowed viewers to access a small handful of Disney+ shows for free without having to sign up for a subscription. At the same time, Disney+ launched the ‘Taste of ITVX’ collection on its own service, bringing a number of popular ITVX titles to the platform and expanding the free platform’s audience reach. However, as it stands, the deal between Disney and Channel 4 won't see Disney+ content shown on Channel 4, like it did with ITV.

What does this mean for the rumored 'YouTube tax'?

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

As British broadcasters increasingly partner with US streaming giants like Disney+, the UK government's proposal to expand the TV licence fee to include platforms like Netflix and YouTube could gain support.

After all, it could allow more people to access a live public broadcast channel while being able to avoid paying the licence fee, as it would be harder to police who is watching what inside a third-party app. It also becomes tougher to argue that British public television and streaming services are two different beasts.

But critics already argue this so-called 'YouTube tax' is merely a bailout for the BBC's funding shortfalls. Because many UK households intentionally ditched traditional broadcasters for streaming, this proposal would force consumers to effectively pay twice. With networks like Channel 4 and ITV proving they can independently negotiate major commercial deals, the justification for a broader streaming tax will, for many, become even weaker.

As for when exactly Disney+ subscribers can expect Channel 4 content to be integrated into the platform, it doesn’t have an exact launch date yet. But the broadcaster says "further details on launch timings and content available will be confirmed in due course".

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