Starting 16 July, ITVX and Disney+ have begun sharing a selection of content

Both platforms will see a regular new curation of titles available for free

It isn't yet clear how often the selection will be updated

Desperate to catch up on the best Disney+ movies and shows but don't have a subscription? Starting today, you'll be able to find a selection of the House of Mouse's titles available for free on ITVX.

That's thanks to a new partnership between two of the best streaming services that promises to share a curated list of titles between both platforms. Not only can ITVX subscribers get access to some Disney+ content, but Disney+ subscribers can now watch some ITVX hits.

If you go to ITVX, you'll notice that there's a curated selection of the best Disney+ movies and shows in its app interface advertised as ‘Taste of Disney+’. Meanwhile, Disney+ is showcasing selected ITVX titles under its new ‘Taste of ITVX’ library – giving each other’s audiences a glimpse into their individual library of titles.

Though the partnership launches today, ITV announced the news last week, stating its aims to “bring(s) together two of the UK’s most recognisable entertainment brands to expand viewer choice”. One of the best perks of this initiative is that you don’t need a Disney+ account to access the selected titles in the ITVX app, and will be able to stream them for no additional cost.

How does it work?

(Image credit: ITVX / Disney)

When you head to the ITVX app on your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV, you’ll be able to access the 'Taste of Disney+' collection on the homepage, introducing you to a selection of titles native to Disney+. According to ITV’s announcement, these titles will be updated ‘regularly’, but there are no details on how often these updates will occur.

For its first group of Disney+ titles, ITVX is currently listing one movie – Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – but has a wide array of TV shows. The most popular being Star Wars: Andor, Futurama and Atlanta as well as other TV favorites including Desperate Housewives, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Tracker, Pam & Tommy, Death and Other Details, The Ashely Madison Affair, National Treasure Edge of History and Phineas and Ferb. Over the coming months ITV will be updating this new collection with titles ranging from The Bear, The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building and Lilo and Stitch: The Series, keeping you on your toes.

Similarly with Disney+, subscribers can now access selected titles from ITV. In the Disney+ homepage, you can scroll through its new 'Taste of ITVX' collection where you’ll find its first slew of titles from its most popular reality TV series like Love Island and series dramas such as Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Spy Among Friends. This collection will also be updated with fresh titles, with ITV promising to bring more over the next few months.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors