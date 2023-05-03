Upgrade your streaming experience with 40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most powerful streaming device and you can now pick it up for a tempting low price.

This limited-time deal drops the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon for £36.99 (opens in new tab) (was £64.99). That's just £2 more than the previous record low that's been available to all buyers and also only £6 more than the Prime member exclusive offer that we saw during last year's Prime Day.

So, this sort of price cut outside of a major sales event is a rare find indeed, so it's definitely worth snapping up if you've had an eye on one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now.

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device since last July. Back then it fell to £32.99, but that offer was exclusively available to Amazon Prime members and this is open to all. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

We came away relatively impressed with the top-end streaming device in our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. We awarded it four stars and found it lived up to the claims that it's 40% more powerful than the standard version, which effectively means apps load faster and navigation is smoother. It also supports WiFi 6 technology for speedier and more reliable streaming.

Apart from that, it functions identically to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K from a viewing perspective, which is still displayed in high-quality 4K resolution, with HDR support for superior lighting and colours. It's also compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, to provide further picture refinements and improved sound on relevant content.

Naturally, it comes packed with access to all the major streaming apps, such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube and many more. You can also view all of the extra channels you're subscribed to through Amazon's interface, and more easily navigate between all of them using voice commands thanks to the included voice remote.

You can even pair it with any other smart home tech you own and use the connected TV to view footage from your video doorbell and other security devices. Alexa support also extends to all the usual features you'd expect, such as the option to set reminders, control lighting, and ask all sorts of reasonable or inane questions that pop into your head throughout the day.