Today's best Presidents' Day deal is the LG C2 OLED TV down to a new record-low price

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to its exceptional picture quality and reasonable price. Walmart's Presidents' Day sale slashes the price of the 65-inch model down to $1,599.99, which is $100 less than the recent Black Friday deal. If you're looking for the latest and greatest TV in today's early President's Day sales – you can't beat LG C2 at this new record-low price.

Today's best Presidents' Day TV deal

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Walmart

Today's best Presidents' Day deal is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,599.99 at Walmart. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this Presidents' Day deal is for you.

Ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, the LG C2 OLED is packed with premium features, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design, resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



You'll find more of the best President's Day TV sales below, and further down the page, you'll find today's top Presidents' Day sales from around the web.

More Presidents' Day TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV in today's Presidents' Day sales, you can get the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale has this entry-level 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG 65-inch Class 83 Series TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This LG 65-inch display is getting a massive $700 discount at Best Buy, marking the 65-inch display down to just $999.99. The LG 83 Series TV is a decent flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It packs a 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals currently going.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Presidents' Day sale includes the best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,199.99, thanks to today's $300 discount. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

More Presidents' Day sales

