These RTX 4070 Ti deals can save you some cash on Nvidia's latest graphics card

It's no surprise that the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is one of the most popular graphics cards on the market right now, but it's also not cheap, no matter what the MSRP says. There's no Founders Edition card, so every RTX 4070 Ti on the market is a third party card, which are generally more expensive than reference cards from Nvidia, making Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti deals all that more important.

Fortunately, MSI cards seem to be getting some healthy discounts online right now, like this MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on Newegg for $899.99 (opens in new tab), a $50 savings, or this MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on newegg for $849.99 (opens in new tab), a 5% discount off its list price.

It's unfortunate that Nvidia has its MSRP set at $799.99 when it's almost certain that few if any cards will sell for that low unless they are on sale, but we also did find one MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti for $799.99 on Newegg (opens in new tab) so this is probably your best chance to get the RTX 4070 Ti at MSRP.

Some of the sale prices we've found aren't exactly doorbusters, but they will at least save you some money if you want to upgrade to one of the best graphics cards on the market right now and don't want to pay some of the exorbitant premiums we're seeing online for third-party cards.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for offers available in your region)

Today's best Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: now $799.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is the only card we've found online that is selling for Nvidia's MSRP, so even though this one technically isn't on sale, it's likely to go fast, so grab it while you can.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: was $839.99 now $829.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

If the MSI Ventus selling for Nvidia's MSRP on Newegg sells out, this is the second lowest price we've found online, so this is the next best option on this card if you want to find the cheapest option on Nvidia's latest. It also has a slightly higher boost clock, so if you're looking for more performance, this is a great option.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: was $899.99 now $839.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Ti has a slightly lower boost clock than the MSI Ventus for the same price (2,610MHz as opposed to 2,640Mhz), but it has more visual flair than the Ventus, so if you're seeking looks over function, then this is a good deal.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: was $899.99 now $849.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Ti is a bit more expensive than the one above, but it has a much higher boost clock (2,745MHz to 2,640MHz), so if you want better performance, this is an extra $10 well spent while still saving $50 overall.

(opens in new tab) MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: was $949.99 now $899.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The MSI Suprim RTX 4070 Ti is one of the best 4070 Ti cards MSI has thanks to its lower price point than some of its more expensive OC edition cards, which makes saving $50 an even better proposition.

More graphics card deals

You can find more Nvidia graphics card deals no matter where you are in the world with our price comparison tool.