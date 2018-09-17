The best iPhone XS pre-order deals and plans in Australia

Pronounced ‘iPhone 10-S’ – in case you’re discussing it with friends, family or colleagues – it’s the handset Apple CEO Tim Cook called “by far the most advanced iPhone [the company] has ever created”.

It might seem like Apple’s only added some minor upgrades to the now-discontinued iPhone X , given the iPhone XS is encased in a surgical-grade stainless steel and glass body and still retains the quintessential iPhone X design.

But it’s what’s under the hood that matters, though. The iPhone XS is powered by Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip, enhanced facial recognition technology, improved gaming smarts, and now also comes in a bigger-capacity 512GB storage version.

On the outside, the 2.7 million pixel 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display is encapsulated by thin bezels – and that notch, of course – making it one of the best screens we’ve seen on a smartphone, delivering rich colours and strong contrast ratios.

How much does the iPhone XS cost in Australia?

While sticking to what Apple does best, the company has also stuck to the high price point it slapped on the iPhone X. If you were hoping Apple learnt from the low sales of the then-pricey tenth-anniversary handset, you couldn’t be more wrong. The iPhone XS is pricier still, with options starting at $1,629 in Australia.

This year, however, there are three colour variants to choose from, with a classy Gold being added to the existing line-up of Silver and Space Grey.

There are also three storage capacities, each with prices that will likely have you scraping the bottom of your bank account if you're aiming to buy a handset outright:

64GB: $1,629 AUD

256GB: $1,879 AUD

512GB: $2,199 AUD

When can I buy the Apple iPhone XS?

Apple is sticking to its usual routine – announce the phones, then open pre-orders a couple of days after that, with the products hitting shelves on a later date.

This year, the new 2018 range of iPhones were announced during the wee hours of September 13 in Australia, and the pre-orders open at 5:01pm AEST on Friday September 14. You’ll be able to order the handset directly from Apple, but also on a plan from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.

If you pre-order, it will take another week before you receive the handset, with the official release date for Apple’s latest flagship set for next Friday September 21.

iPhone XS plans

We don’t expect everyone to drop a hefty amount of money on a new iPhone, and as with every major Apple phone release, Australia’s big telcos are all offering plans that will bundle the phone with plenty of monthly data.

While you can scroll down the page a little and use our handy comparison tool to weigh up your options, we've hand-picked out some of the best if you're looking for big data, best value, or cheapest overall option.

Best overall value plan – iPhone XS 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited international talk and text | $130 pm While Optus has its double data deal on (until October 9), you should make use of this $130 plan and get a stupendous 200GB of data with your 256GB iPhone XS handset. Besides that, you'll get unlimited international calls and texts and 2GB of roaming data, as well as the host of standard Optus extras. Total cost over 24 months is $3,120

View Deal

Best budget plan – iPhone XS 64GB | 4GB data | $85 pm The least you'll be paying to join in on the iPhone XS fun is $85 a month with Optus, netting you the 64GB handset and 4GB of data. You'll also get all the Optus perks to help with your data cap, such as streaming music via Spotify data-free. Total cost over 24 months is $2,040

View Deal

Best big data plan – iPhone XS 512GB | Unlimited data | Unlimited international talk and text | $199 pm Telstra is offering its unlimited data plan on the iPhone XS, and you may as well grab the 512GB model handset while you're at it. You'll also get a 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack and 10GB of roaming data to use. If the 200GB Optus plan isn't enough for you, this is as high as you can go! Total cost over 24 months is $4,776

View Deal

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 147 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 64GB) 1 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $41.66 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 256GB) 2 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $47.91 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 512GB) 3 Unlimited mins Calls: + to/from Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world Unlimited data Data: If network is congested, users may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $56.24 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract DVD-quality Video Streaming Mobile Hotspot at 600 kbps speeds Mexico & Canada included Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Lease 64GB) 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to select countries 2GB data Free upfront $81.67 /mth View at Sprint No contract Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Lease 64GB) 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 23GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds / 3G-speed mobile hotspot Free upfront $91.67 /mth View at Sprint No contract DVD quality streaming 3G speeds Mobile Hotspot Global Roaming in over 185 countries Learn More Apple iPhone XS (Instalments 64GB) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Nationwide & International Text to over 200 countries in the world 2GB data $30 upfront $96.66 /mth View at Verizon Wireless No contract Data Rollover Unlimited International Messaging Learn More Load more deals