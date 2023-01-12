Super Bowl TV deal: Sony's 55-inch OLED TV gets a $900 price cut at Best Buy

Watch the big upcoming game on a premium display with this fantastic TV deal we've spotted at Best Buy. You can get the stunning 55-inch Sony A80J Series OLED TV on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a massive $900 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the OLED TV.



Sony's A80J Series packs a premium OLED panel within a cognitive processor XR which provides a life-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The Sony display features XR Trilumios Pro Color and Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, delivering intense colors and deep black as well as premium sound quality. You're also getting smart capabilities and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



Today's offer is not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also a fantastic price for a 55-inch OLED display. You can see more of the best Super Bowl TV deals further down the page, with prices starting at just $599.99.

OLED TV deal

Sony 55-inch A80J Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

You can score a massive $900 discount on the 55-inch Sony A80J Series TV which brings the price down to a record low of $999.99. The OLED display packs a stunning picture and great sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

More TV deals

LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a bigger display size with a lower price tag, Best Buy has this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Another premium TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 65-inch QNED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a 65-inch TV.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's TV deals include LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display for $1,799.99 - $100 more than the record-low and $100 less than last week's price. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Another OLED display from Best Buy's sale is LG's 48-inch A2 OLED TV marked down to $649.99, thanks to today's $650 discount. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and a great range of streaming services is included.

See more cheap offers with our TV deals roundup and premium displays with today's best OLED TV sales.