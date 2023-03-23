Samsung's 65-inch OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — save $1,200 while you can

The Samsung S95B is ranked as one of TechRadar's best OLED TVs, and it's getting a massive discount at Samsung's latest sale. The retailer has launched its annual Discover Samsung event with fantastic deals launching every day, like Samsung's 65-inch S95B OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,99.99). That's a whopping $1,200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the OLED display.



The S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung, and in our Samsung S95B review, we praised it for its ground-breaking picture quality utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels coupled with the brightness of QLED technology. The 65-inch display also packs Dolby Atmos for a cinematic-like sound experience, an impressive Tizen operating system, and an ultra-slim design.



Today's deal from Samsung's discover sale event is a limited-time offer with limited quantities available at this price. We've listed more of the best TV deals from Samsung below, and you can see our March Madness TV sales roundup for more bargains.

Samsung OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

More Samsung TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch Q70A QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung has this massive 85-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 thanks to today's whopping $1,600 discount. The QN70A Series delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant, lifelike colors thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Samsung's most powerful 4K processor. An 85-inch QLED display under $2,000 is unheard of, which makes this today-only deal so rare.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,399.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to get your hands on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, this 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low of $1,199.99. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

