Samsung just dropped Super Bowl TV deals: up to $3,000 off 4K, 8K and QLED TVs

The 2023 Samsung Super Bowl TV deals event has arrived, which means huge savings on some of Samsung's best-selling big-screen displays, with up to $3,000 off 4K, 8K, and QLED TVs. We've gone through Samsung's sale to bring you the best Super Bowl TV deals just below.



Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include a range of displays, so whether you want to splash all out for a massive 8K TV or are on the hunt for an entry-level budget set, today's sale has something for everyone.

Some highlights include this stunning 65-inch Samsung QN90B QLED TV on sale for $1,699 (opens in new tab) (was $2,599.99), thanks to today's whopping $900 discount. If you're looking for a premium display with a cheaper price tag, this 75-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TV is marked down to $949.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,199), and you can grab Samsung's best-selling 75-inch Crystal 4K TV for just $679.99 (opens in new tab) (was $799.99).



See more of Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals below and check out our Super Bowl TV deals roundup, which includes today's best offers from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest display from Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale is this entry-level 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $949.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option and you can grab this 75-inch model for $949.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022): was $8,499.99 now $5,499.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include this massive 85-inch Neo QLED 8K T on sale for $5,499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2022 QLED TV delivers brilliant colors with bold, crisp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's powerful 8K Neural Quantum processor. You're also getting Dolby Atmos sound, smart capabilities, and an ultra-wide viewing angle with a super-slim display - perfect for hosting a party for the big game.

See more of the best cheap TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can see the best OLED TV deals happening right now.