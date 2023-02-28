Our top-rated TV, the LG C2 OLED, crashes to a new-low of $1,599 at Walmart

Get the latest and greatest TV in your home at a stunningly low price with this incredible deal from Walmart. The retailer has LG's gorgeous 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,599 (opens in new tab) - that's a whopping $500 discount and the cheapest price we've ever seen.



Ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, the LG C2 OLED is packed with premium features, including a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



Today's offer from Walmart is a new record-low for the 65-inch LG C2 and $200 less than Best Buy and Amazon's current deal. We don't know how long Walmart will have this stunning display at this price, so we recommend grabbing now before it's too late. If you're looking for more of today's top bargains, we've listed more of the best TV deals happening right now.

Today's best TV deal

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED TV is rated as our best TV, and Walmart has this brilliant 65-inch model on sale for $1,599. That's a whopping $500 discount and a new record-low price. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review, the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

More of today's best TV deals

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Samsung has this 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. This 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG A2 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Another OLED TV is the massive LG 77-inch A2 OLED on sale for $1,799.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

LG 65-inch Class 83 Series TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This LG 65-inch display is getting a $700 discount at Best Buy, marking the 65-inch display down to just $999.99. The LG 83 Series TV is a decent flatscreen with great picture and sound quality. It packs a 4K display, plenty of HDMI ports, two voice assistant options, smart capabilities, and more.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best TV deals currently going.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.




