OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro price is now $100 off on Amazon, OnePlus' official site

Just a couple of weeks before the OnePlus 8T announcement on October 14, the company apparently wants to get rid of its current stock of phones, and fast. On both Amazon and the official OnePlus website, you can find the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for $100 off their list prices.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Interstellar Glow OnePlus 8 can be found for $699 (down from $799) on Amazon and $699 on OnePlus. To save even more, the Glacial Green model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is $599 (down from $699) on OnePlus but isn't currently available on Amazon.

Rather go Pro instead? The 256GB Onyx Black variant is actually $889.99 ($110 off) on Amazon, while the Ultramarine variant costs $899.99 on Amazon. If you'd prefer the 128GB Pro, OnePlus is selling the Glacial Green model for $599.99 ($100 off), along with the black and blue variants at $899.99.

As for how these prices compare to the upcoming 8T price tags, we've heard conflicting reports. One claimed the 128GB/ 8GB RAM and 256GB/ 12GB RAM variants could be as high as $940 and $1050, respectively; another claimed the two models could be as low as $700 and $820.

These 8 and 8 Pro deals could save you enough money to justify missing out on any new features in the upcoming 8T. While we're excited about the new lightning-fast 65W charging, the leaked 8T benchmark test suggests it isn't much more powerful than the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 on Amazon

This phone comes with a ton of great features, including a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 48MP triple camera, 4300mAh battery and 5G connectivity. With 12GB of RAM, you'll get top performance with any app or game.View Deal