Massive Fitbit sale at Amazon: deals on the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe and Versa 4

There's a massive Fitbit sale at Amazon which means you can score epic deals on some of Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers and smartwatches.

Fitbit deals are rare commodities, and December is a perfect time to score a price cut with Christmas and the New Year just around the corner, so we've rounded up today's best offers, including the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Luxe, the all-new Fitbit Sense 2, and the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4.



Our favorite Fitbit deals include the stylish Fitbit Luxe for $99.95 (opens in new tab) (was $129.95), a massive $100 discount on the Fitbit Sense 2 (opens in new tab), and the top-rated Fitbit Charge 5 marked down to $99.95 (opens in new tab) (was $149.95). Fitbit is also offering discounts on its smart scales, like the Fitbit Aria digital scale on sale for just $39.95 (opens in new tab) (was $49.95).



Fitbits make fantastic gift ideas, and Amazon's sale offers record-low prices that you typically only find during holiday sale events. Today's Fitbit deals are limited-time offers, too, so we recommend acting quickly if you see a price you like.

Fitbit sale: today's best deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Scale: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Start the new year off with Fitbit's Aria Air digital scale, which is on sale for just $39.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Fitbit scale works with your Fitbit activity tracker and smartphone to track your weight and BMI to help reach your goals.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Fitbit deal is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the best-selling Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Released last year, the powerful fitness tracker is well-suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch. You're getting built-in GPS technology, fitness and sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2021 (opens in new tab) thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our personal favorite Fitbit deal.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Fitbit deal from today's sale is the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 that's on sale for $159.95 - just $10 more than the cheapest-ever price. The top-rated smartwatch features built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: was $299.95 now $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Sense 2 was just released this past September, and Amazon is already offering a $100 discount on the best-selling smartwatch. The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced health and fitness smartwatch, including helping manage stress and sleep, tracking activity and workouts, and providing daily insights into your heart health.

