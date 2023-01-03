Massive Fitbit sale at Amazon: $39 Fitbit scale, $128 Fitbit Luxe, $179 Fitbit Versa 4

2023 has arrived, and if you're looking to get in shape, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering some fantastic Fitbit deals on some of its best-selling activity trackers, with prices starting at just $39.95.



Our favorite Fitbit deals include the stylish Fitbit Luxe for $128.95 (opens in new tab) (was $149.95), a $50 discount on the Fitbit Versa 4 (opens in new tab), and the top-rated Fitbit Charge 5 marked down to $129.95 (opens in new tab) (was $149.95).



Fitbit is also offering discounts on its smart scales, like the Fitbit Aria digital scale on sale for just $39.95 (opens in new tab) (was $49.95).



Fitbits are always a hot commodity in January, and while today's offers aren't the lowest prices we've seen, they're still impressive discounts and the best deals you can find right now. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fitbits on sale, so you should snag these bargains before it's too late.

Today's best Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Scale: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Start the new year off with Fitbit's Aria Air digital scale, which is down to $39.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Fitbit scale works with your Fitbit activity tracker and smartphone to track your weight and BMI to help reach your goals.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $58.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can score a $58 discount on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Amazon's latest sale which brings the price down to $58.49 - just $10 more than the record-low. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-day activity tracking and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Fitbit deal is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95 now $129.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's massive Fitbit sale has the best-selling Fitbit Charge 5 for $129.95 - $30 more than the record-low price. Released in 2021, the powerful fitness tracker is well-suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch. You're getting built-in GPS technology, fitness and sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $128.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker (opens in new tab) thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $128.95, which is the best deal you can find for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our personal favorite Fitbit deal.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $179.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Fitbit deal from today's after-Christmas sale is the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 that's on sale for $179.95 - an impressive $50 discount. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

