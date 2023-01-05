Looking for cheap AirPods? The AirPods 2 just dropped to $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to save some cash on a pair of premium earbuds to kick off the new year, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $20 more than the record-low price, and the best deal you can find right now.



Apple's AirPods 2 are packing an upgraded H1 chip to deliver quality sound and faster pairing with seamless connectivity – in our AirPods 2 review we hailed them as "best true wireless earbuds for those that want excellent connectivity that works with the wider Apple ecosystem."



The H1 chip also offers voice control via Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The second-generation AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life in addition to the five hours in the buds themselves.



The AirPods 2 are the cheapest AirPods deal you can get your hands on, and a whopping $139 less than the AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab). While you're missing out on noise cancelling technology, you're still snagging a premium pair of Apple earbuds for just under $100.



(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best AirPods deals where you are.)

Today's best AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest AirPods deal is on the Apple AirPods 2, which are in stock and on sale for $99.99 at Amazon. That's just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price, and fantastic value for a pair of premium earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.

See more of today's best deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

More AirPods deals

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.