Looking for a cheap Super Bowl TV deal? Get a 65-inch QLED TV for $700 at Best Buy

Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, and if you're on the hunt for a premium display with a cheap price tag, you're in luck. The retailer has the best-selling TCL 65-inch QLED smart TV on sale for $699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen and an incredible price for a big-screen QLED display.



The TCL 6-Series QLED display is packed with premium features at a fantastic price - the perfect TV to watch the big game. You're getting a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot and Mini LED technology. The 2021 display also includes the Roku experience for seamless streaming and voice control built-in, so you can launch movies, browse shows and control the volume completely hands-free.



Today's deal allows you to put a premium QLED display in your home for less, and this particular model is the lowest price we've ever seen. You'll find more Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy below, including a range of prices, features, and sizes.

Super Bowl TV deal

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

More Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch Nano 75UQA TV: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a $250 discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 70-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $649.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want to splash all out for the latest and greatest TV, LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another premium Super Bowl TV deal is this LG 65-inch QNED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a 65-inch TV.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A best-seller during Black Friday, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has the Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV for just $449.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch A80J Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind an older model display, you can score a massive $900 discount on the 55-inch Sony A80J Series TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $999.99. The 2021 TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

