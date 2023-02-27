Looking for a cheap iPad? Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $249 - the lowest price ever

The words cheap and iPad typically aren't used in the same sentence, but today's deal on Apple's 2021 iPad is one of the best iPad bargains we've ever seen, short of Apple actually giving its slates away. You can get the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $249.99 (was $329) at Amazon (opens in new tab) - a new record-low price for the entry-level tablet.

The 2021 iPad packs Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 9th generation tablet also features an 8MP Wide back camera and a 12-megapixel front camera that's coupled with Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



Today's deal on the 10.2 iPad is not only the cheapest ever, but it's also a fantastic price for an Apple iPad, which are some of the best tablets you can buy. Right now, Amazon's offer is only available for the Space Gray 64GB iPad model, as the Silver version is already sold out, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deal

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can get the 2021 entry-level iPad on sale for just $249 at Amazon today. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 10.2-inch tablet. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and decent chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially now that it's down to a new record-low price.

More iPad deals

