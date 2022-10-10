Amazon AU sale live blog: best Big Smile Sale deals from day one

Refresh

(Image credit: HP; Future) Amazon Big Smile Sale day 1 highlight deal Gaming laptops don't come cheap, particularly ones with powerful GPUs like the RTX 3080. With exactly that under the hood, this HP Omen is an absolute beast of a machine with a whopping two grand off the listed price. At AU$2,799 and with a 17-inch 1440p, 165Hz display, this is definitely one of the highlights of the Big Smile Sale. That's a massive 42% off and a much better price than you'll currently find on HP's online store. Rounding up the spec sheet is a 11th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Did we mention that RTX 3080? We will if you missed that bit. HP Omen 17 (i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3080): AU$4,799 AU$2,799 on Amazon

Feeling peckish? You could make yourself a sandwich. And if you like it toasted, then grab the Breville The Toast and Melt Sandwich Press for 28% off on Amazon and you could be experimenting with a whole load of different ingredients for your sandwich. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner (even elevenses!), a toastie is great any time, particularly when made to your own liking. Breville The Toast and Melt Sandwish Press: AU$76.94 AU$55.20 on Amazon

There aren't too many Chromebook options in the Australian market, but Lenovo has been consistently offering most of its models locally. While they can't handle a lot, Chromebooks are excellent for students and anyone who needs something for browsing and a little light work. With a 'lite' operating system and not a hugely powerful processor as traditional laptops, Chromebooks are also cheaper. So if you're in need for something for your kids or yourself without breaking the bank, then check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5. We'd recommend the option with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as that's the one with the most value for money. With a second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip, it's better than the older Duet models, and there's a very generous 32% discount right now for the 13-incher. The 4GB RAM/128GB storage option only gets 25% off in comparison. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (8GB, 256GB): AU$999 AU$677 on Amazon

(Image credit: Philips) In the market for a new smart TV but don't quite have the four-figure budget? Consider the Philips Ambilight series. Running on Android TV, the Ambilights were designed to work well for streaming and for gaming. For the latter, there's variable refresh rates to let the panel automatically adjust its refresh rate in real time, plus there's an auto low latency mode. Moreover, the Ambilight TVs can respond to what's happening on screen with backlighting, bathing the room in coloured light. And there's Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support too. Better yet, Philips Ambilight 50-inch 7906 series is discounted by 25% right now, making it one of the cheapest smart tellies you can get at just AU$895. Philips Ambilight 7906 series 4K smart TV (50-inch): AU$1,195 AU$895 on Amazon

(Image credit: Future / Samsung) Amazon is letting you save a total of AU$250 on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The 256GB version of this foldable has been consistently available on Amazon for AU$1,499 recently (that's better than its official RRP of AU$1,649), but with the use of the checkout code SAMSUNG100, you can throw in an additional AU$100 discount. The great thing about the Flip 4 is that it will fit into any pocket when folded down – something so many of us want these days – and it's got an amazing camera array. Samsung's computational photography skills are pretty good, so you know your end result will be great. The 256GB colour options are Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold, and they're all available for AU$1,399 with the use of the aforementioned coupon code. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB): AU$1,649 AU$1,399 with coupon code on Amazon

Have you been saving up for a brand-new and very good camera? You might want to turn your attention to the Canon EOS R6 on Amazon right now. While not listed as a deal, the single-lens kits on Amazon are actually discounted by a further AU$300 than their usual list price on the online shopping site. Actually, even the body alone is listed for a lower price (AU$3,800) as compared to its street price of AU$4,299 but the bundles are definitely worth checking out as you'll save on the cost of a lens as well. Why the Canon EOS R6? Well, it's an enthusiast-level camera with pro-level specs. Continuous shooting speeds of up to 20fps, 6,027 user-selectable autofocus points and the same subject tracking as on Canon's professional sports cameras is just the tip of the proverbial specs iceberg. It's a damn good camera all round! Canon EOS R6 + RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM: AU$5,477 AU$5,175 on Amazon

Canon EOS R6 + RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM: AU$4,836 AU$4,536 on Amazon

(Image credit: Future) With the clock ticking past 12pm AEDT, Amazon now has way more deals live for Big Smile Sale. And, of course, to get it all rolling is its own devices as usual. While the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been available to Prime members for a while, the 4th-generation Echo Dot is now discounted too. This is a bundle offer, though, and you'll get both the regular Echo Dot speaker and the Echo Dot with Clock for just AU$89. That's how much they cost individually, so you can set each up in different rooms – a 2-for-the-price-of-1 deal is always great. Use these to play music, set alerts, ask questions and even control other smart devices around your home. It does a whole lot for the money and is the ideal piece of smart home tech to get you started. Echo Dot bundle (4th gen): AU$179 AU$89 on Amazon

(Image credit: Future) It's been very rare to see decent discounts on Apple Watches lately, even older models. Well, partly because Apple has a habit of discontinuing previous models as soon as the new ones arrive on shelves, but some retailers try and clear out stock if they can. Perhaps Amazon is doing the same now as the 2020 version of the Apple Watch SE (the original SE) is being discounted by a very tempting 24%. Note that this offer is only on the GPS + Cellular option of the Apple Watch SE (no discounts on the base GPS model) and in the larger 44mm size. The smaller 40mm is discounted, but by just 14%. The older Watch SE will work just fine with the latest WatchOS 9 operating system, so you'll be able to take full advantage of what Apple has to offer for your wrist. Apple Watch SE (2020, 44mm, GPS+Cellular): AU$549 AU$415.65 on Amazon

It's spring cleaning time and just getting the dust off your shelves is hard enough. So why not get a robot to do your vacuuming for you while you use that time for more important things? Select iRobot Roomba models are seeing up to AU$500 off during the Big Smile Sale, but our pick of the bunch is the Roomba i7+ now down to AU$1,400 – that's 26% off. We love its smart mapping tech, voice assistant integration and cleaning prowess, but the added advantage here is the auto-empty station that ships with the bot. This makes the cleaning process almost 100% automated as the robot will empty its own bin after each vacuuming run once it has docked on the charging plate. The only thing left for you to do is replace the dust bag in the auto-empty station every once in a while. Despite the ongoing cost of buying replacement dust bags, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is worth considering if you'd like to automate your regular vacuuming. iRobot Roomba i7+: AU$1,899 AU$1,399.99 on Amazon

Not a lot changed in the latest tablet from Samsung – the Galaxy Tab S8 still looks like its predecessor, but with a wee bit more grunt under the hood. Of course, that little extra oomph means you're paying a more as compared to the Tab S7. So when there's a discount during a major sale, it's worth checking it out. Right now, there's a very decent 25% discount on Amazon, bringing the price of the 128GB Wi-Fi version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 down to just AU$819 from its usual four-figure price tag. At this discounted price, it's worth picking up if you're an Android fan and need a very capable tablet for streaming and working on. There are three colour options to choose from at AU$819 each – Dark Grey, Silver and Pink Gold. From what we can tell, this is the lowest price the Tab S8 has been on Amazon. If you need more storage, the 256GB option is also discounted, but by 24% (down to AU$949) and in just the Dark Grey flavour. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): AU$1,099 AU$819 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi, 256GB): AU$1,249 AU$949 on Amazon

Prime exclusive offer Not all TVs are made equal. What we mean by that is that while most smart TVs have the popular streaming channels already loaded up by default, there will be something or the other missing. For example, there was a time when BritBox wasn't available on smart tellies running on Android TV. Moreover, not everyone has gotten rid of their old flat screens to upgrade to the latest smart TV. It's for people like these that streaming devices were made for. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an easy-to-use plug-and-play device that not only gets you access to a wide variety of streaming apps, it also allows for smoother 4K streaming thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 support. There's also Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and HDR10+ support too. Better yet, you also get an Alexa remote that can be used to control your smart home setup, like checking who's at your door on your telly if you have a compatible smart doorbell or security cam. Typically costing AU$99, this nifty device can be had for just AU$59. However, note that this offer is only available to Prime members with the use of the code FTV59 at checkout. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: AU$99 AU$59 on Amazon (Prime exclusive offer)

(Image credit: TechRadar) Admittedly the Sony headphones we mentioned earlier are still pretty darn premium even at the lower price point. So, for those looking for a seriously good alternative, check out the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. While the strangely named ANC cans don't quite hit the right spot as the Sony alternatives do, we still think they're some of the best headphones in the business. And we're big fans of the stylish design too. At AU$375, it's not the lowest price the Bose 700 headphones have dropped to – that was AU$330 in June this year. However, if you've been holding off on getting a superb set of ANC cans, and don't want to wait till Black Friday to see if the discount is going to be deeper, we wouldn't hesitate in recommending these. Both the black and the silver versions are the same price. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: AU$599 AU$375 on Amazon

Update: 10th October 2022, 17:30

This offer is no longer available and the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 is back to AU$549 on Amazon. Ever since the third-generation Sony WH-1000XM3 launched, we've been big fans. This series has consistently been at the top of our best headphones roundup, and we just couldn't fault the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 either. What we did have an issue with was the Australian launch price of a whopping AU$649! The upgrades to the latest version just didn't seem to warrant the higher price tag, but it's been good to see some retailers consistently listing the WH-1000XM5 for AU$549, including Amazon. Right now, though, there's a further dip in that price tag, with Amazon Australia listing the headphones at AU$510 apiece, which definitely piques our interest. It's not listed as a 'deal' however, and we've seen these cans at this same price recently. Still, it's worth considering if you really want the best of the best in personal audio. Sony WH-1000XM5: AU$549 AU$510 on Amazon (this discount is no longer available)

(Image credit: TechRadar) Amazon didn't even wait for official start of the sale to drop the prices of Apple's M1 Pro and M2 chip MacBooks. On Sunday, October 9, prices fell by 12%-13% across several configurations, making these slightly better priced than the usual 10% off we see during other times of the year. Apple's own silicon started making headlines when the M1 chip was debuted in 2020, and it just keeps getting more and more powerful with each new generation. The M1 Pro and M2 chips could even keep up with some heavy-hitting games, if you want a brilliant laptop for both work and play. Choose between the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip, the 16-inch edition or the 13-inch 2022 M2 chip option, with prices starting at AU$1,797. Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M2 chip: from AU$1,999 from AU$1,797 on Amazon