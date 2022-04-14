Huge Microsoft Surface deals offer the lowest prices yet

Microsoft is in the midst of its Easter sale with some huge savings up for grabs across a range of Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and Surface Go devices. The latest discounts approach a massive $400 / £300 off, which drops some of Microsoft's top tablets and laptops to their cheapest prices ever.

Let's start with Microsoft's flagship device and its latest laptop-tablet hybrid, the Surface Pro 8. The best deals are found on this at the Microsoft Store, where you can save up to $393 / £280 on the Surface Pro 8. A variety of different configurations are available to choose from, but with these savings, you can get some models for their lowest price yet.

As for those configurations, we'd suggest considering the ones with an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM if you're going to make a purchase to get the best value for money. Those are two top components that give the Surface Pro 8 a huge performance boost and enough power to tackle any everyday job or demanding work task you want to throw at it. Storage options range from 128GB (enough for your most-wanted files and applications) to 512GB (for those who need significantly more space).

It's important to point out, though, that the Surface Pro 8 doesn't come with the Surface Pro Keyboard. This useful accessory that functions as both a physical keyboard and screen cover can be added to your order at the same time when buying from the Microsoft Store for $103.99 / £129.99. We'd say it's almost necessary if you plan to do a lot of your work using the Surface Pro 8 as the digital keyboard isn't the best for extended use.

For those who'd rather avoid paying that extra expense, then you should check out the Surface Laptop 4 that's also on sale. This is your more traditional laptop with a 13.5-inch screen and light, ultra-thin design for added portability. Once again, there are deals on a few configurations that bring the device down to its lowest price for those in the US, with savings of up to $300 at the Microsoft Store. In the UK, you'll want to go to Amazon for an unbeatable discount of £250 on the Surface Laptop 4.

We break down all of these Microsoft Surface deals in more detail just below so you can compare all devices - including the smaller Surface Go - before making a decision. Overall, though, these are some of the best prices we've seen across Microsoft's devices since the end of last year making this Easter sale a great time to buy.

Microsoft Surface deals (US)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: from $889.99 at Microsoft

Save up to $393 – The Microsoft Store is the best place to shop for the biggest variety of Surface Pro 8 deals. Any of the devices with an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM is where we suggest you focus your attention to get terrific performance and value for money. The cheapest option with a 128GB SSD is enough storage space for essential files and applications, but there are options up to 512GB if you need more space for photos, videos and larger downloads.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 $889 at Amazon

Save $211 – If it's just the cheapest Surface Pro 8 with Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB that's caught your attention, you can also pick it up from Amazon for the same price. As mentioned above, this is a capable device for general everyday use and work, though the storage capacity is a little on the small side. Still, at this price, it's the best value option.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: from $799.99 at Microsoft

Save up to $300 – The Microsoft Store also has a number of deals on the full Surface Laptop 4 as part of its Easter sale. With a thin design and 13.5-inch touchscreen, these are solid portable devices and are built with high-performance components to make all tasks a breeze. Of all the options, we suggest the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is the best deal at $999 after the whopping $300 discount.

Microsoft Surface deals (UK)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: from £799 at Microsoft

Save up to £280 – A vast number of Surface Pro 8 deals are available in the Easter sale at Microsoft at their lowest ever prices. You can pick from eight different configurations that offer savings of up to £280, but we think any that includes 8GB RAM is the best value for money. The cheapest option with an i5 processor and 128GB SSD is a great deal for general use, though if you think you need more storage the jump to 512GB is the best bang for your buck.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: £999 £799 at Amazon

Save £200 – Amazon has fewer configuration choices than the official Microsoft Store but it does have the cheapest Surface Pro 8 deal if you'd prefer to shop here instead. The Intel i5 processor and 8GB RAM are solid high-performance components at this price – and while the 128GB SSD is a little on the small side, it's still enough space for your essential files and applications.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: £999 £749 at Amazon

Save £250 – If you prefer the full laptop experience then you should check out this Surface Laptop 4 while it's down to a new low price at Amazon. This high-end ultrabook comes with AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD that will ensure high performance for all tasks. The super-thin design and 13.5-inch touchscreen make it easily portable, too, so it's a fantastic choice at a great price for those who work on the move a lot.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: from £329 at Microsoft

Save up to £70 – For an even more portable device, a Surface Go 3 can be picked up for as little as £329 from Microsoft in the Easter sale. These tablet/laptop hybrids are more basic when compared to the Surface Pro models. However, the lower price makes them more attractive to those who need something more affordable but just as versatile for light work, general browsing and media streaming. Consider an upgrade to the i3/8GB RAM/128GB SSD configuration to get solid performance for the price.

