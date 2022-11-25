Boom! Beats Studio Buds just crashed to their lowest-ever price this Black Friday

The Black Friday deals keep on dropping, and some of these deals just keep on dropping – by which we mean prices have gone even lower. Case in point: a few days ago we spotted the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon, down from $149.95.

But today we're here to tell you that right now in the US they've dipped to $10 cheaper than even that, to just $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) thus equalling their lowest-seen price – ever. (If you're not in the US you'll find the best Beats and AirPods Pro deals where you are further down the page.)

Beats Studio Buds – now even cheaper for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon.com (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are hands-down the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon's latest Black Friday discount has the earbuds down to $89.95, which equals their record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and very decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, (which have dropped to $199.99 (opens in new tab); a great deal, but still a lot more expensive than these loveable Beats buds) this is a great alternative.

The Beats Studio Buds deliver a powerful, balanced sound: the bass floor is expansive but it doesn't congest the mix, as previous Beats headphones have in the past been guilty of. The low end is grippy, but still manages to be petulant and articulate, retaining the best bits of Beats' sound profile and improving on them.

I personally love these earbuds for their small, comfortable and novel design – the top portion is shaped like a switch, which (sounds odd but it) makes them so easy to twist-to-lock during wear that you'll wonder why other manufacturers don't do it too.

Apple's Beats Studio Buds also provide an impressive eight hours of battery life, and are compatible with both Apple and Android devices – although you'll get the most out of them using an Apple device (because they'll present themselves ready for pairing when you open the case and draw them close to it).

No EQ tweaks or multi-device pairing, but you are getting Bluetooth 5.2 plus three listening modes in total: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), ANC off and Transparency mode. And all of them work very well indeed.

What I'm trying to say is that they're a great alternative to Apple's pricier AirPods Pro, but of course, we've got plenty of other options for you if the object of your heart's desire lies elsewhere.

When we spot another choice deal (we're working around the clock on this, we promise) you'll be the first to know – but our Black Friday headphones deals and Black Friday earbuds deals roundups are also very good pages to check out. Happy deals hunting, and happy Black Friday weekend music lovers!

