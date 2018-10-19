iPhone XR deals US: here's what it will cost today and when you can get it

Apple's new iPhone XR is almost here, and pre-orders have begun. The iPhone XS and XS Max are out, but the iPhone XR is the cheaper of the bunch. The new phone comes in six finishes (white, black, coral, blue, yellow, and (Product)RED) and in storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB.

When can I buy the Apple iPhone XR?

The new iPhone XR didn't go on sale quite as early as the iPhone XS. Instead, Apple announced that it would be available for pre-order starting October 19, with units shipping on October 26. In other words, you can begin your iPhone XR pre-order, but you'll still be waiting a little longer for it to arrive.

How much will the iPhone XR cost?

Touted as Apple's "affordable" handset, the iPhone XR still boasts an impressive price of the $749 for the base 64GB model, slightly more than the price of an iPhone 8 prior to today. Meanwhile, the 128GB model will cost $799 and the 256GB edition will be $899.

Buying from a carrier

Of course, no matter what model you choose, you're not going to want to pay full price for the iPhone XR if you can help it. The easiest way to get an iPhone at a discounted price is through one of the major carriers as they all offer incentives or installment plans to get you to purchase the phone and possibly sign up for their wireless service. When the iPhone 8 was released, Sprint essentially offered the phone for free if you traded in an eligible phone and signed up for an 18-month lease and wireless contract. Meanwhile, the other carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) offered up to $300 off when you traded in an eligible phone.

Here's a look at what options carriers are offering on the iPhone XR:

Xfinity Mobile's iPhone XR Pre-order deal

Xfinity Mobile has a straightforward deal for customers who pre-order the iPhone XR: $200 back. There's no trade-in involved, which may be the most surprising aspect of the deal. Instead, customers need to be coming from a different carrier, activate a new line with Xfinity mobile, and port their phone number over.

Verizon iPhone XR Pre-order deals

Verizon is offering the iPhone XR at retail or starting from $31.24/month on a 24-month installment plan. But, that's just whether things start, as Verizon has multiple ways to make upgrading easier.

Verizon is offering up to $750 off a second iPhone XR or X with the purchase of an iPhone XR, Xs, XS Max, or X. There's no trade-in required, but you must activate at least one new line of service. It's also offering 25% off iPhone XR cases purchased during the pre-order period.

Topping off the deal, if you pre-order the iPhone XR, Verizon is offering $100 off the payment plan for any iPad and $50 off the payment plan for an Apple Watch.

Sprint iPhone XR pre-order deals

Sprint is offering the iPhone XR on a 18-month Flex lease to bring the price down to $31.25/month. But, for a limited time, it's also giving customers a way to reduce the lease price to $0/month with an eligible trade-in.

If you're getting a new line of service, the trade-ins that will lower the lease to $0 are the following: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG G7 ThinQ, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL.

If you're upgrading, your lease will be $0 with a trade in of an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, or LG G7 ThinQ.

The 18-month Flex lease includes Sprint's iPhone Forever program, which allows you to upgrade to a new iPhone any tie after 12 lease payments by trading in your currently leased iPhone.

AT&T iPhone XR Pre-order deals

Currently, AT&T offers a 30-month installment plan for the iPhone XR. That brings the monthly price down to just $25. But, that's not the only way AT&T is helping lower the price. If you're in the market for two new iPhones, AT&T is offering close to a buy-one-get-one deal. Pre-ordering an iPhone XR, you can get $700 in credits towards a second iPhone. A new line of service is required, as is DirecTV, and AT&T specifies certain thresholds that plan must exceed. You can learn the rest of the details at AT&T.

T-Mobile iPhone XR Pre-order deals

T-Mobile has the iPhone XR for $749, but actually offers the lowest installment plan of the bunch. It gives you the option of spreading out the price of the device over 36 months, bringing the month cost down to $20.84.

There's also the ability to get up to $390 in bill credits with an eligible trade-in. If they are in good condition, the following trade-in devices are worth the full $390: iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, Note 8; Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL; LG V30, and LG G7. This can effectively halve the price of each monthly installment plan bill.

Apple's iPhone XR trade-in deal

While you're not going to get away from the full retail price of $749 when buying from Apple, you do have the option of paying $37.41/month for the iPhone Upgrade Program. Also, Apple has a strong trade-in option, where you can get up to $525 off the price. However, not many phones will hit that trade-in value, with last year's iPhone 8 Plus in good working condition only being worth $400.