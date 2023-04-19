Apple's powerful MacBook Air is down to its lowest price yet, less than $800

Amazon is offering a fantastic deal on the 13-inch MacBook Air, which is a great choice for anyone looking for a fast and efficient productivity machine.

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air is on sale for $799 (opens in new tab) (was $999) at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic value. You're getting a high-quality laptop for way below $1,000, which is a steal considering that, according to our Apple MacBook Air M1 review, this is one of the best laptops you could possibly find. And currently, all three colors — Silver, Gold, and Space Gray — are in stock

This is easily the best laptop out there, especially if you're looking for a machine at a budget price. And thanks to the still very powerful and relevant M1 chip powering it, you can use it for productivity tasks, creative projects, and even low to mid-range games.

Today's best MacBook deal

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an affordable MacBook, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 — the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 has an impressive chip powering it, especially for the currently discounted price. This excellent deal makes it an absolute steal, so if you're looking for something that can handle a heavy workload, creative projects, streaming movies, and more, then take advantage of this sale.

The standout feature of the newer MacBook Air models is Apple's own silicon powering them, which provides the Apple machines with high-class performance without breaking the bank. It allows these machines to compete and even surpasses many of the best Windows laptops in its price range.

The Apple M1 MacBook Air model is much cheaper though, and nearly as powerful as the newer M2 MacBook Air so it's still the best deal going. So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally great Apple laptop with solid specs, take advantage of this deal now.

More MacBook deals

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.