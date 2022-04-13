Apple's 2021 iPad is on sale for just $309 in rare deal at Amazon

It's rare that you'll find Apple's 10.2-inch iPad in stock and on sale, but we've just spotted a rare deal on the tablet at Amazon. You can get the 2021 64GB Apple iPad on sale for just $309 (was $329). That's the lowest price we've seen in months and the best deal you can find right now.



The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in the frame during video calls. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an all-day battery life.



While the $20 discount might not seem like much, Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is already a steal at $329 and today's deal is just $10 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. Amazon's offer applies to the 64GB Silver model and has a ship date of April 16 - 19.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $309 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $309 at Amazon. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's iPad deal is for the 64GB model in Silver and has a ship date of April 16 - April 19.

More iPad deals

You can see more of the best iPad deals and if you're interested in Amazon devices you can see the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals.