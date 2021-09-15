iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders: the best deals and where to buy

If you're looking for the biggest, the meanest, and the most expensive of the new 2021 Apple devices then you don't have long to wait - iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order deals will go live on Friday 17th September. We've rounded up all the best ones (so far) just down below, alongside well-informed predictions for the carriers who as of yet haven't unveiled their promotions. AT&T and Apple have some great iPhone 13 Pro Max deals to consider, and we're sure Verizon and Best Buy will also have some excellent options come Friday too.

iPhone 13 Pro Max deals: quick links (Image credit: Future) iPhone 13 Pro Max:

1. This week's best deals

2. Mini-review

Retailing at an introductory price of $1,099 means the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max is a significant investment for even the most flush Apple fanatic. That's actually the same price as last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max was at launch, although as you'd expect there are a number of beefy upgrades under the hood this time round to justify that price.

Of particular note is the inclusion of the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip - the most powerful mobile processor from the company and a CPU that Apple claims is 50% faster than the competition. Both the Pro and Pro Max also benefit from an upgraded 5-core GPU now, which joins a 120Hz screen, upgraded battery, and camera sensor improvements to round out the specs on one very, very powerful mobile device indeed.

Is it worth the money? It certainly won't be for everyone, but the good news is there are several iPhone 13 Pro Max deals at launch to really help offset that cost. While a free device is very much off the cards at most retailers (unlike on the iPhone 13), if you have a slightly older device to trade in you could potentially be looking at saving upwards of $700, plus even more if you're willing to switch carrier.

If you'd like to read a bit more about this device, we've included a mini-review and full specs breakdown for this device underneath this week's best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals.

For the standard device, see this week's best iPhone 13 pre-orders

Check out this week's iPhone deals for deals on the older devices

iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order deals going live on Friday:

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

You'll find a significant saving of up to $700 on the cards with AT&T's initial batch of iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order deals. While not enough to cover the entire cost of the device, this is still one very respectable saving that's more or less in line with what we've come to expect from this carrier. Also available is a $200 off price cut on the new Apple Watch Series 7 when you purchase two devices.

Total cost: $399 | Monthly cost: $13.3 (30 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: $999 $309 with eligible trade-in at Apple

Going unlocked? We'd strongly recommend you pick up your initial iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders via the official Apple store's trade-in program. Its current maximum saving of up to $730 is the largest we've ever seen from the retailer and quite simply a great option if you happen to have an older Apple device ready to trade.

Total cost: $309 (maximum saving)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: $100 off pre-order bonus (confirmed), plus $800 off with a trade-in (expected)

We've spotted a nifty $100 pre-order bonus available with Walmart's initial iPhone 13 Pro Max deals and we expect that it'll also offer trade-in rebates too. While we don't have any solid figures yet, a rough ballpark of around $700 to $800 as a maximum saving seems likely. For carrier devices, this one's likely to be another very strong option alongside AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Total cost: $0 (AT&T) | $159.99 (Verizon)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: $200 gift card, plus free HomePod Mini with switch at Visible

Visible, an excellent prepaid carrier on the Verizon network, is offering a free HomePod Mini smart speaker and $200 online gift card for all new customers for its initial iPhone 13 Pro Max deals. While not the biggest saving on our list, this carrier offers unlimited 5G data plans for as little as $25 a month, so it's a fantastic option if you're looking to save on those bills in the long run.

Total cost: $1,099View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order deals we expect:

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save up to $700 with trade-in, plus $500 with a switch at Verizon

Verizon is playing its cards close to its chest in regards to initial iPhone 13 Pro Max deals, but we think the above combination of a big trade-in rebate and switching bonus is likely. This is based on what's been offered on the 12-series over the past few months. In theory, a combination of the two should be able to get you a free device, although nothing is certain yet.

Total cost: $0 (w/ trade) | Monthly cost: $0 (24 mo)View Deal

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save up to an $900 with trade at Best Buy

We'll absolutely see big iPhone 13 Pro Max deals for pre-order at Best Buy this week - the question is how big will its trade-in rebates be? We think a number in the range of $800 to $900 is a fair assessment based on how big the savings have been on other devices from Best Buy this year. Activation rebates are another likely feature at Best Buy too.

Total cost: $0 (AT&T) | $99 (Verizon) | $0 (Sprint / T-Mobile)View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro Max deals: what you need to know

iPhone 13 Pro Max: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A14 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 164g |Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

The new iPhone 13 Pro Max represents the pinnacle of Apple design for 2021. On the outside, not much has changed since last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max, but inside there's a whole host of top-end tech to justify its eye-opening introductory price of $1,099.

Firstly, Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip promises to be the companies most powerful mobile processor yet - with performance that outstrips the nearest rival by a whopping 50% according to Apple. An upgraded OLED panel also means the iPhone 13 Pro Max's Super Retina XDR display is now capable of a 1000 Nits brightness and a rather smooth variable 10 to 120Hz refresh rate via the company's new ProMotion technology.

Camera-wise, key lens and software improvements now enable a new 'cinematic mode' - essentially a super nifty suite of tools that enable easy depth filtering and Dolby Vision support for video capture. Oh, and there's also a handy battery upgrade and a range of software improvements that Apple claim will boost battery life by an average of 2.5 hours over a day of usage.

Retailing at the same introductory price as last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max makes the 13 Pro Max a real no-brainer if you're looking for that super high-end iOS device. That said, even though Apple plans to discontinue the 12 Pro Max you may still be able to find them on shelves for quite some time now at cheaper prices. Both devices feature 5G capability and a design that's strikingly similar, so it could be a good idea to investigate the older device if you're looking to save a bit of cash.