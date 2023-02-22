Amazon is slashing prices on Apple iPads - deals starting at just $269

If you're looking to pick up a cheap iPad deal, Amazon is offering record-low prices right now that we don't expect to stack in stock for long.



The retailer has the 2022 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) (was $429) when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout, securing the lowest price yet for the 10th generation tablet.



The 2022 iPad was released in October of last year and includes Apple's powerful A14 Bionic Chip for laptop-like speed and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 10th-generation tablet features a sleek, lightweight design and now includes an upgraded 12MP Ultrawide front camera, enhancing face-time calls. You're also getting a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, support for the new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



If you don't need the latest and greatest iPad, Amazon also has the 2021 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low of $269 (opens in new tab) (was $329).



Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, and starts with 64GB of storage. The entry-level tablet features a 12-megapixel front camera and an 8MP Wide back camera, and like the 2022 iPad, it works with the Apple Pencil and provides an all-day battery life.



Apple's iPads are some of the best tablets on the market, and today's deals are record-low prices that retailers usually reserve for holiday sales like Prime Day. Not all iPad colors are in stock, so we recommend acting fast before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): $449 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can see more of the best iPad deals here, and if you're looking for something with less power, see the best Amazon Fire tablet deals.