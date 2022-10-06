Amazon’s next Big Smile Sale starts October 10 in Australia

You might’ve heard rumours of a second Prime Day happening this month, and you’d be correct – it’s just not happening in Australia. While the US and the UK are getting what’s being billed as a Prime Early Access sale, Amazon Australia is holding another Big Smile Sale instead.

The Amazon Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab) is a week-long shopping event starting on Monday, October 10 and wrapping up on Sunday, October 16. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, the Big Smile Sale will be open to anyone, so you don’t have to be a Prime member (opens in new tab) to take advantage of the deals.

That said, there will still be Prime member exclusives, including deals from the Prime Early Access Sale via the US and the UK’s global store – shop those here (opens in new tab) once it starts. And you'll be able to save a packet on shipping if you're purchasing items costing AU$49. So it might still be worth signing up for a Prime membership – it's just AU$6.99 a month after a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), and you can cancel any time.

Our top picks from the last Big Smile Sale included laptops from HP and Lenovo, PS5 games, Bose headphones, MacBooks, AirPods and Echo smart home gadgets. For instance, Amazon’s Echo Show 8 (first generation) dropped to its lowest price during the Big Smile Sale, which could be a good clue as to what to expect this time around.

Amazon's October sale doesn't mean it will miss out on Black Friday 2022. You can rest assured that Amazon AU will continue its run of great deals comes November, potentially even beating the discounts it's going to offer next week. But this is a very good chance to skip the Black Friday rush and possible stock issues later.

What is the Amazon Big Smile Sale? Amazon’s Big Smile Sale first launched in April 2022, so it’s still very new to Australia’s shopping calendar. During April’s event, it only ran for four days, whereas October’s Big Smile Sale runs for a full week. The timing of this month’s Big Smile Sale is also interesting, as it’s coinciding with another new event, known as the Prime Early Access Sale in the UK and the US. The Prime Early Access Sale is only running for two days, which led it to be dubbed Prime Day 2.0 in early reports. Our prediction though, is that the Prime Early Access Sale and the Big Smile Sale will be more of a reserved affair, and a teaser of holiday shopping coming in November with Black Friday. However, Amazon may look to reel shoppers in by offering a lowest-ever price on one of its Echo products, so keep an eye out for that.

When is the Amazon Big Smile Sale? Amazon’s Big Smile Sale starts at 12am AEDT on Monday, October 10 and finishes at 11:59pm AEDT on on Sunday, October 16, which gives you a full week to shop the bargains. During this time, Amazon Prime members (opens in new tab) will also have access to deals from the Prime Early Access Sale via Amazon’s global store (opens in new tab). Because these discounts are coming from the US and the UK’s Prime Day 2.0, they’ll only be available between October 11 at 10am AEDT, and will finish up on October 13 at 6pm AEDT.

Amazon Big Smile sale: best deals from the last event

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) | M1 Pro / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,999 AU$2,699 (AU$300 off) The 10% off discount that was available on this MacBook Pro is now fairly standard, but we can occasionally see the slightly older models getting a little more off (about 12-13%). Keep an eye on the newer MacBooks this time around too.

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us 2 (PS4) | AU$54.95 AU$19 (AU$35.95 off) This was (and still is) the lowest price we’ve seen on The Last of Us 2 for PS4. Lots of games for the PS4 and PS5 were discounted during April’s Big Smile Sale, so October’s event could be a good time to refresh your gaming library.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85h | AU$379 AU$199 (AU$180 off) A range of headphones from Apple, Bose, Sony and Sennheiser were on sale during the last Big Smile Sale, but this deal on Jabra’s over-ear headphones was one of the best. It was a massive 47% discount off RRP.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) | AU$169 AU$59 (AU$110 off) Amazon’s first-gen Echo Show 8 dropped to just AU$59 during the last Big Smile Sale, and we haven’t seen it drop any lower since. We’ll be closely watching Amazon’s smart home products during this sale, with fingers crossed for another lowest-ever price.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct | AU$399 AU$229 (AU$170 off) Garmin had recently released the Instinct 2 when the price on the original watch fell to just AU$229. We often see slightly older tech get deeply discounted during sale time, so we might expect a price cut on Garmin’s previous-gen Fenix 6 too.