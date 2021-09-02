Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021: what we expect to see

It's never too early to start thinking about which Amazon Cyber Monday deals might be in store. During the pandemic last year, Jeff Bezos' online marketplace ripped up the retail rule book, pushing back Amazon's annual Prime Day sale from its usual July slot to October. In doing so, the company sparked the launch of the holiday sales period earlier that ever, with plenty of US retailers quickly bringing their own holiday sales forward in retaliation.

By the time Amazon's Cyber Monday sale officially started at the end of November, we'd seen hundreds of discounts across the site. Nevertheless, its Cyber Monday discounts were good: despite claiming that its Prime Day pricing in October would be the lowest of the year, the company brought back many of its best deals on Cyber Monday. We saw some of the retailer's own devices, in particular, returning to their lowest-ever prices.

So what about this year? We're expecting some exceptional discounts at Amazon when Cyber Monday 2021 comes around, on November 29. The event - which is traditionally dedicated to online shopping rather than physical shopping - falls directly into Amazon's wheelhouse as the world's largest online retailer, and every year the company seeks to make the Amazon Cyber Monday sale bigger and better.

A combination of Prime Day returning to its summer date in 2021 and the shift in shopper attitudes since the pandemic could mean this year's Amazon Cyber Monday deals are better than ever. While the world has been opening back up, many people remain cautious and are continuing to shop online. Amazon is capable of meeting the demand of eager online bargain hunters, and this year, once again, we expect to see some seriously competitive pricing in the aftermath of Black Friday.

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale typically covers a wide gamut of products, from tech - TVs, laptops, smartphones, headphones - to home and garden items, baby products, food and drink, fitness and more. As usual, we're anticipating big discounts on Amazon's own-brand devices in particular, including its smart speaker Echo devices, Ring doorbells and Blink security cameras.

There's plenty to look forward to, especially if you've got your eye on a particular gadget. Whatever you're after, bookmark this page and keep checking back for all the latest news and early Amazon Cyber Monday deals once they start coming in. Keep reading to see what happened last year and our predictions ahead of the biggest sales period of the year.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Amazon Cyber Monday deals will officially start dropping on November 29. That said, with Black Friday taking place on November 26, we expect prices to be dropping left, right, and centre during the weekend prior to Cyber Monday. Of course, it's worth noting patterns from previous years, with many retailers - Amazon included - drip-feeding deals early in the lead up to the main event. If you're after something in particular, though, we recommend biding your time until the official date. The retailer has to keep something up its sleeve after all, and we're anticipating some of the best deals to be kept back for when Cyber Monday arrives.

What Amazon Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2021? We're expecting the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals to be on the retailer's own range of devices, with plenty of lowest-ever prices to browse through. Some of the company's products have been on the virtual shelf for some time now, and we expect to see big savings on the likes of the fourth generation Echo Dot smart speaker, Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and the Echo Show. Last year, leading headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 saw discounts of more than $50 on Cyber Monday, even though they were only released in August that year. We'd expect to see more generous savings on these this year. So what else? Shark vacuums are always popular at Amazon on Cyber Monday and usually receive big price cuts. We're also expecting some of the best Cyber Monday coffee maker deals to be at Amazon again this year too, with plenty of discounts on big brands such as Nespresso. But Amazon dabbles in just about any gadget you can think of - there will be thousands of discounts across the store.

How can I get the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on the day?

When it comes to Cyber Monday, it's all about playing the long game and executing patience. November will see the launch of thousands of offers, but we know from previous years that Amazon will save some of the best Cyber Monday deals for the day itself.

It's important to act fast when something you're after goes down to a tempting price. In some instances, stock may be limited - we regularly see shortages on popular gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. If you like to add things to your basket and wait to see if the price will drop again, just be aware that it's a risk - you could lose out entirely on a great-value Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

It's also worth noting that while Amazon tends to price match with other retailers, there could be cheaper prices for some products elsewhere. It's worth checking out the latest Walmart Cyber Monday deals and Best Buy Cyber Monday deals to see whether those retailers have what you're looking for at a lower price.

On the plus side, you don't have to leave your sofa to find the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Simply bookmark this page, sit back and relax, and we'll bring the most exciting offers on the day. We'll keep you up-to-date with the best early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, too.

Today's best Amazon deals

While Amazon's Cyber Monday sale won't start until late November, there are some sizzling hot savings to make the most of on Amazon right now. We've listed some of the most exciting ones below to give you an indication of some of the products we're expecting to see discounted on Cyber Monday.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, thanks to today's massive $69 discount. That's the best deal we've spotted this year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this new low price while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (Mercury Gray): $999.99 $692.26 at Amazon

Save $307.73 - if red is a bit out there for you, get the same 30% saving on the Mercury Gray Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Can't decide between a tablet and laptop? The 4K AMOLED, 13.3-inch display can be rotated up to 360-degree for laptop or tablet use. This color of Chromebook has seen bigger discounts than its red counterpart, but these bigger price cuts haven't been seen in a few months, so this is a great deal.View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $469.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can score a massive $100 discount on the 2021 Toshiba 50-inch TV at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found and an impressive discount for a newly released 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual sound.

Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday deals

The best way to get a good indication of what to expect from 2021's Amazon Cyber Monday deals is to take a look back at what last year's sales period brought us. From Amazon's own device discounts and bundles to savings on iPads, Windows Surface laptops, and offers on video games, we're expecting much of the same - and then some - from Amazon this year.

Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday device deals

Amazon Echo Flex: $24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $15 on Amazon's entry level Echo device, the Echo Flex. A small speaker that plugs directly into the wall, it's more an expansion, secondary device than a speaker you'd use to play music on. Think of it as a simple way to control additional voice-activated smart home devices around the world – it even supports expansion packs which plug into the bottom, such as night lights.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this Cyber Monday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.



Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a smart home display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for $64.99. The 8-inch HD display works with Amazon Alexa so you can make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free. It's now back-ordered, but you can pay the Cyber Monday price now and get it delivered in a few days when it's back in stock.

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $294 at Amazon

A fantastic bundled deal, you can save $40 on the Ring Floodlight Camera and Echo Show when you bundle them together. The Ring Floodlight Camera works with Alexa so you can see and talk to visitors with your compatible Echo device. It's back-ordered, but will be back next week so place your order now and it'll be delivered very soon.

Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung 50-inch 8000 Series UHD HDR 4K TV: $429.99 $377.99 at Amazon

This 8000 series is one of the latest 50-inch 4K TV's to come out from Samsung and comes packed with a ton of great features. You're getting full Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, as well as Samsung's new Crystal 4k processor here at a new price of $377.99 - a full $40 cheaper than it's original RRP.



Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED TV series is beloved for its bright and colorful pictures, and the Q70T - new for 2020 - is no exception. Like all other QLED TVs, the Q70T comes equipped with Samsung's Tizen smart platform and the Quantum Processor 4K for improved upscaling. It's $700 off its regular price for Cyber Monday.

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K TV: $3,499.99 $2,598 at Amazon

We loved the new-and-improved Sony X950H (2020) that came out earlier this year. Sporting significantly improved sound and Sony's Ultimate X1 Processor, this 4K TV is equipped to upscale content with the best of them making it a perfect 75-inch screen. It doesn't hurt, also, that it's available for $900 off!



Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday appliance deals

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.



Cuisinart GR-150P1 GR-150 Griddler Deluxe (brushed stainless steel) $299 $159.95 at Amazon

Save $140 on this quality griddle from Cuisinart. It can be used in six different griddling-configurations: contact grill, panini press, full griddle, full grill, half grill, half griddle, top melt. It also features a Integrated drip tray, a cleaning/scraping tool, has dishwasher-safe accessories, and comes with an instructions/recipe book.



Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's recently seen a second price drop for Cyber Monday, and is now $100 off its original price drop.



Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for ===== following a second Cyber Monday price cut. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.50 $545 at Amazon

You can get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $545 – it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it does save you just over $50. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.



iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $249 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.



Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $569.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – This deal saves you $40 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera. It's now back-ordered, but can be delivered before Christmas if you place your order at this special Cyber Monday price today.



iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB, 2020): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $100 - The newest iPad Pro sports a stunning 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, and the fastest processor you'll find in any tablet - and right now it's $50 less than usual at Amazon. The 128GB configuration is the cheapest version of this device, but if you want more storage, you'll find savings on all versions of Apple's premium tablet at Amazon right now:

128GB: $999 $899 (SOLD OUT) | 256GB: $1,099 $999 (SOLD OUT)| 512GB: $1,299 $1,149.99 | 1TB: $1,499 $1,349.99



Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals

ASUS VivoBook 15: $699 $560 at Amazon

If you need a new laptop ASAP, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is a good bet. It doesn't have the most RAM or largest SSD of any laptop we've ever seen, but it does come stocked with an AMD Quad-Core R5-3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, so it's more than equipped to handle your typical workday tasks. Stock is very limited, so don't wait.



Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $1,199.99 $819.99 at Amazon

This was one of Amazon's best offers over last year's Black Friday and we're seeing it even cheaper now. You'll struggle to find an 8GB / 256GB configuration of the more recent Surface Pro 7 out there, so if you need big specs and you're not fussed about the latest gear we'd point you here this week.



Asus ROG Zephyrus S15: $2,999.99 $2,549.99 at Amazon

Asus' Zephyrus laptops are always extremely stylish, and the S15 is no different. With this model, you're getting a sleek gaming laptop packed with an RTX 2080 Super and 32GB of RAM, making it one heck of a performer. For Cyber Monday you can save $450.

Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones seem to have settled on a $299 price tag, recently, but this $199 deal shaves an extra $100 off their regular price, making them an exceptional value for travelers and home office workers. If you need some zen time, these are a one-way ticket to silent work days.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $298 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $52. You may find cheaper headphones this week, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.

Amazon Echo Buds | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the wireless earbuds down to just $79.99. That's great value for money when you consider competitor pricing right now, and a great chance to test out these beginner true wireless earbuds.

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds: $189 $119.99 at Amazon

Excellent running earphones with a comfortable fit and precise sound, these true wireless buds come highly recommended. The regular non-"Active" buds are even cheaper at Amazon too.

Sennheiser 450BT Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Sennheiser is one of the top names in headphones because it offers some of the best sound quality of any manufacturer. This pair of Bluetooth headphones not only offers great sound quality but, on top of that, great noise cancellation, too. Now back-ordered, but stock will be available for delivery in a few days if you order now.

Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $49 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.



Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129.99 at Amazon

For all those gym buffs out there, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the perfect fitness companion. The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. We actually saw this watch on sale for a few dollars more over Black Friday last year.



Fitbit Ionic smartwatch: $249.95 $189 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $189 at Amazon - that's an extra $40 off the Black Friday price of $229.99 last year. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.



Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $49.97 at Amazon

While it didn't receive the fanfare of the SNES Classic or NES Classic, the SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule to the 16-bit era, allowing you to play over 40 legendary games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe and more on your HD or 4K TV.

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $ 59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

LIMITED STOCK Nintendo and Amazon are offering a scary good deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch. Usually this action-platformer goes for $59.99 but is down to just $49.99. Have a player two? Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for 2-player co-op.

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4 or Xbox One | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on Xbox One or PS4 - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox Series X/S you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4): $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

What's looking like the best game of 2020 is already on sale at Amazon for half-off its regular price. The Last of Us Part II is Sony and NaughtyDog's generation-defining follow-up to The Last of Us and sees an older and more mature Ellie coming to grips with Joel's decisions in the first game. It's well-worth picking up at this price.

Marvel's Avengers (PS4 or Xbox One): $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers feels like a cross between an action brawler like God of War or Batman: Arkham City and a massively multiplayer game like Destiny 2. In it, you'll control one of six of the world's mightiest heroes as you take down AIM, all while leveling up their powers and finding the best gear to raise their stats.

Samsung 49-inch CRG9 3440x1440 Curved Gaming Monitor, Black $1499.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $500 on this superb ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. This is the monitor we'd go for if you like to do a bit of PC gaming on the side. This QLED monitor boasts all the latest monitor tech including 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2 (for ultra-smooth gaming), HDR color with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits (it's very bright), and connectivity options that will let you connect another device to it and view it picture-by-picture.

Western Digital WD Blue SN550 1TB: $124.99 $94.99 at Amazon

If you can find a 1TB NVMe SSD for less than $100, that's an awesome deal on its own. However, if you can find an NVMe SSD that's less than $100 and it's from Western Digital, it's an amazing deal - and that's exactly what you get with the WD Blue SN550 for $94 at Amazon.

Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday smartphone deals

iPhone XS - Space Grey - Refurbished (256GB, Unlocked): $699.99 $520.79 at Amazon

Don't worry iPhone owners, Amazon isn't giving you the cold shoulder. In fact, this refurbished iPhone XS deal chops $180 off the price of the phone. The caveat here is that it's only compatible with GSM carrier networks such as, T-Mobile and AT&T - so double-check that before you buy one.



Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $524.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $274 off during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.



Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB (Unlocked): $649 $599.99 at Amazon

It may not be as versatile as the Galaxy S10+, but the S10 Lite has many of the same features as Samsung's flagship phone at a much more reasonable price. This handset comes stocked with 8GB of RAM, a 48MP camera and a 6.7-inch Infinity Display, and right now it's $50 off the regular price.

Last year's Amazon Cyber Monday camera deals

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749.99 $649 at Amazon

Save $100 on one of the best compact cameras you can buy today. The G7X Mark III combines a large 20.1MP 1-inch sensor with a versatile 24-100mm lens and some powerful video features, including 4K video recording, a 3.5mm mic input and YouTube livestreaming.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 4K Digital Camera: $1,997.99 $1,297.99 on Amazon

The Lumix GH5 is the latest in the line of Panasonic's top-of-the-range GH series of mirrorless cameras, which over the years have carved out a niche for themselves among videographers thanks to their breadth of movie-making features. It's certainly one of the best 4K camera solutions out there, if not the best, and it's on sale this week for $700 off the regular price.

Last year's Cyber Monday toy deals

Coup: $14.99 $11.29 at Amazon

Coup is a deductive card game where you try to discern the roles of your opponents while concealing your own. You can claim to be the Duke and rake in money, but if you're called out, you lose your card. It's an exciting battle of wits for two to six players.

Codenames: $19.95 $14.88 at Amazon

Not the cheapest we've seen Codenames in the past year, but pretty damn close. This intense and exciting (but fairly short to play) word game is ideal for family play during the holidays, and is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Clue: Star Wars Edition: $45.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Themed around the Death Star plans rather than a murder, players have to suss out which planet Darth Vader is going to destroy next, which room the Death Star plans are in and which escape vehicle is going to be used. The board is worth owning alone if you're a Star Wars fan.