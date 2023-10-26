Anycubic Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does Anycubic offer free shipping? Anycubic does offer free shipping, though it states that a shipping fee may be incurred if you live in a remote location. Anycubic has warehouses in Australia and your order will typically be dispatched from your nearest warehouse. If stock of the item you’ve ordered isn’t available in Australia, then you will have to pay a fee to have it shipped from China.

Does Anycubic offer a warranty for their products? Yes, Anycubic offers a warranty period of one year on complete machines purchased directly from its website, though the warranty periods vary for different components. Anycubic provides a breakdown of warranty time periods on its website.

Does Anycubic accept returns and refunds? Anycubic gives customers 14 days for change of mind refunds, and 30 days for refunds if the product has a manufacturing defect. Note that customers will need to pay the return shipping fee for change of mind refunds.

Hints and tips

Anycubic’s coupon codes are an easy way to save money on your 3D printer purchase, but here are some extra tips when shopping directly at the retailer.

Buy on sale: It’s our #1 tip when shopping online, and thankfully Anycubic regularly offers its products at a discount. You can easily find what’s currently on sale at Anycubic by going to its dedicated sale section. It’s not just older machines going on sale either, as we’ve also seen new 3D printers up for pre-order that are available with a price cut.

Consider bundle offers: Anycubic can also have bundle offers on its site, which can get you a free 3D printer if you bulk order resin with it. This is the sort of deal that will be most appealing to experienced 3D printer users, as buying resin in bulk will still be an expensive purchase. But, if you’re a dedicated user and it’s something you can get through, bundle deals could be worth your while for a new machine at no cost.

Look out for pop ups: Anycubic will occasionally show pop up screens on its website which will give you a small discount for signing up to its newsletter. You’ll receive a coupon code for signing up, but note that Anycubic won’t let you stack coupon codes to get a bigger discount, so choose the one you use wisely.

Sign up to the newsletter: We think signing up to Anycubic’s newsletter can be worthwhile, as it will also give you access to free giveaways and special offers.