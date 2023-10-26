Anycubic Coupon Codes for October 2023
FAQs
Does Anycubic offer free shipping?
Anycubic does offer free shipping, though it states that a shipping fee may be incurred if you live in a remote location. Anycubic has warehouses in Australia and your order will typically be dispatched from your nearest warehouse. If stock of the item you’ve ordered isn’t available in Australia, then you will have to pay a fee to have it shipped from China.
Does Anycubic offer a warranty for their products?
Yes, Anycubic offers a warranty period of one year on complete machines purchased directly from its website, though the warranty periods vary for different components. Anycubic provides a breakdown of warranty time periods on its website.
Does Anycubic accept returns and refunds?
Anycubic gives customers 14 days for change of mind refunds, and 30 days for refunds if the product has a manufacturing defect. Note that customers will need to pay the return shipping fee for change of mind refunds.
Hints and tips
Anycubic’s coupon codes are an easy way to save money on your 3D printer purchase, but here are some extra tips when shopping directly at the retailer.
Buy on sale: It’s our #1 tip when shopping online, and thankfully Anycubic regularly offers its products at a discount. You can easily find what’s currently on sale at Anycubic by going to its dedicated sale section. It’s not just older machines going on sale either, as we’ve also seen new 3D printers up for pre-order that are available with a price cut.
Consider bundle offers: Anycubic can also have bundle offers on its site, which can get you a free 3D printer if you bulk order resin with it. This is the sort of deal that will be most appealing to experienced 3D printer users, as buying resin in bulk will still be an expensive purchase. But, if you’re a dedicated user and it’s something you can get through, bundle deals could be worth your while for a new machine at no cost.
Look out for pop ups: Anycubic will occasionally show pop up screens on its website which will give you a small discount for signing up to its newsletter. You’ll receive a coupon code for signing up, but note that Anycubic won’t let you stack coupon codes to get a bigger discount, so choose the one you use wisely.
Sign up to the newsletter: We think signing up to Anycubic’s newsletter can be worthwhile, as it will also give you access to free giveaways and special offers.
How to use Anycubic coupon codes
1. Browse the Anycubic coupon codes on this page and select the one you like. Click the entry to reveal the code and copy it to your clipboard.
2. Head to Anycubic’s online store via the link provided to browse eligible products.
3. Add the items you want to your cart and go to checkout. You can do this by clicking the shopping cart icon in the top right corner of the page.
4. Once you’ve reviewed your order and left any order notes, click "Checkout". On this page, look for the box marked "Discount code" and paste the relevant Anycubic coupon code from this page into the field, then click "Apply".
About Anycubic
Anycubic is a 3D printer company founded in 2015. The brand is known for creating solidly built machines at a reasonable price, and its products feature on our list of the best 3D printers you can buy. We’ve reviewed many of Anycubic’s machines on TechRadar, but one that stands out is the Anycubic Kobra Plus, which we rate as your best option if you want a large-scale 3D printer that won’t break the bank. Anycubic offers both resin and fused deposition modelling (FDM) 3D printers as well as wash and cure machines, which allow you to clean resin from any 3D prints you make. Anycubic offers sales on its products throughout the year, and you can use coupon codes to save extra money on your order.
Jasmine Gearie is an ecommerce editor at TechRadar Australia, with a primary focus on helping readers cut through the jargon to find the best mobile and internet plans for their needs. She crunches the numbers to maintain dedicated guides to the latest phones, NBN and broadband plans of all types, and covers the important telco industry news. She also hunts down tech deals on laptops, phones, gaming consoles and more, so readers know where to buy the products they want for the cheapest prices.