Microsoft crowbars new ‘recommendations’ for PC Game Pass into Windows 11, so excuse me while I start beating my anti-advert drum (again)

Windows 11 has a new advert for PC Game Pass in testing

It offers the ability to give up to five friends a 14-day free trial

Microsoft doesn’t appear to be giving up with a broader push to get these kind of ‘suggestions’ into its desktop OS

Windows 11 is undergoing yet more experimentation with adverts, this time in the Settings app (again), as driving users with targeted ‘suggestions’ of one kind or another appears to be a habit Microsoft isn’t going to relent with anytime soon.

The new ad – or ‘recommendation’ as Microsoft might call it – is present in the latest preview build of Windows 11 released in the Dev and Beta channels, meaning it’s still just in testing for now.

It’s an advert that appears in the Settings app home page which is targeted at Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Microsoft instigated a similar advert in testing last year, though that was trying to cajole people into signing up for Game Pass itself.

It was still targeted at gamers only, though, we were told at the time. The difference with this fresh advertising initiative is that it’s aimed at those who already subscribe, and it’s a referral ad. The idea is to “share a 14-day free trial” with up to five friends in an effort to get them to sign up.

As with the past advert for Game Pass, this only appears for those who are signed into their PC on their Microsoft account.

In the blog post for the new preview build 26120, Microsoft also notes that it’ll be improving the Recall feature in its next release for testers. It doesn’t say how, only that: “This important update will improve your experience. As part of this upcoming update, your existing snapshots will be deleted.”

Recall is the (controversial and tricky to implement) AI-supercharged search feature that only applies to those who have a Copilot+ PC (as it needs the beefy NPU incorporated with these laptops to ensure the process runs smoothly).

There’s a neat extra for those who use OneDrive in that Windows 11 will present a notification on your PC offering the chance to resume working on a file that you were just editing on your phone. This happens if you were interacting with a file on your smartphone within the last five minutes, then you subsequently unlock your PC – a nifty touch.

Analysis: Boss drum, here we go again

I know, you’re probably sick of hearing the ‘stop this with the veiled advertising in Windows 11’ drum, and I’m sick of beating it, believe me. Microsoft doesn’t appear to take any notice, though, and would likely argue that there’s some value to its latest nudge. After all, you might want your friends on Game Pass, too, and offering the ability to take a two-week test trial could be something your pals appreciate.

Well, fair enough I guess, but what I’d still like to see (and again, this is another well-worn drum) is the ability to turn off all these kinds of recommendations as a system-wide switch. Then those who don’t want some of their screen real estate taken over by such nudges – which are in quite a few corners of the Windows 11 interface – could just flick that switch and enjoy a cleaner UI all around. Meanwhile, those who felt some of the recommendations were useful could keep them turned on.

Everybody wins, no?

Anyhow, I should again emphasize that this latest plug for Game Pass is just in testing at the moment, so it may not be realized. Those who aren’t so keen on the idea can make their feelings known via the usual feedback channels, and maybe throw in a vote for that system-wide ad (sorry, recommendation) kill switch. I can dream, can’t I?