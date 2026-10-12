The official Dell Store is hosting a 'Top Tech Event' this week, which can only mean price cuts on the brand's excellent line-up of Windows laptops. In fact, discounts of up to $500 are available right now, should you be on the lookout for a new machine.

I've been busy scanning through the retailer's store pages today, and I've spotted five machines that I think are particularly good value. While there are a lot of laptops on sale today, these are the ones that I'd buy with my own cash personally.

First up is the Dell 15 Laptop for $499 (was $699) - an obvious choice if you need something for just the basics. The Core 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM will be good for browser-based tasks, and the 512GB SSD has a decent amount of space, too. While not a world-beater by any stretch, I could see this one being a great everyday option if you don't want to spend too much.

For more serious workloads, I'd recommend this Dell 16 Laptop for $949 (was $1,149). It not only features 16GB of RAM, but you also get a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset for good measure, which means it's a seriously capable laptop. Personally, this is the one I'd go for if I were buying a work laptop for myself.

You can read more about these laptops and my other selections just below. Note that the Top Tech Event will run through October 12th, and you'll also get 2x back in Dell's rewards program as part of the sale.

Today's best laptop deals at Dell

Dell 15 Laptop: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core 3 100U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Looking for a laptop to cover the basics? The Dell 15 Laptop is an everyday classic that's perfect for emails or browser-based tasks. This entry-level model features an Intel Core 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, so it's best used for the basics - although, you do get a very spacious 512GB SSD for all your files and apps. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off for students Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $799.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core 5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB The latest Dell XPS 13 is surprisingly affordable, even with the recent price hikes that this model has been subject to. Annoyingly, no upfront price cuts are available, but students and teachers can still get a $100 discount on this stunning laptop, which is well worth considering if you're eligible. Not only is it a stunningly premium laptop with a great display, but it's also surprisingly powerful, despite its minute 13-inch form factor. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 16 Laptop: was $1,149.99 now $949.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 250

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Dell 16 Laptop is a more performance-oriented model that packs in a decent array of components for a more competitive price. Build-wise, this model doesn't quite have the same bells and whistles as some of the higher-end options at Dell, but it's a solidly built laptop that's perfect for all types of use. This particular configuration features a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, ensuring a decent level of performance with even demanding applications. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,379.99 now $1,109.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite laptops from the brand in the past few years because it offers a great balance between price, performance, and value. In terms of design, it's not quite as plush as the XPS machines, but it's still very well built and lightweight. Inside, you also get a decent Ultra 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM, ensuring plenty of performance across a wide range of tasks. Read more Read less ▼