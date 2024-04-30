If you're looking to cancel your Virgin Media broadband and move on to a new broadband deal , you probably have a number of questions surrounding how possible it is to do, and whether or not it's a complicated process.

The good news is you’re free to cancel your Virgin Media contract whenever you want. However, depending on your current contract status with Virgin Media, you may need to pay exit fees to do this. What’s more, because Virgin Media operates on its own independent cable network , switching to a different provider can be a little trickier than usual.

So to point you in the right direction, we’ve put this guide together that explains how to cancel Virgin Media broadband, what key considerations to make first and how and where you can find a new tariff.

Before you cancel Virgin Media broadband

What to consider before cancelling Virgin Media broadband

Before you take the plunge and tell Virgin that you want to leave, you should investigate the following first:

Your contract status

If you are still within your fixed contract period, it’s likely that you’ll face a penalty fee if you want to cancel your Virgin Media broadband. Therefore it's useful to look into your current contract status to see when it ends or if it has already ended and take the necessary steps from there.

The broadband in your area

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though you can access Virgin Media right now, it doesn’t necessarily mean other ultrafast broadband options are available in your location. Virgin has its own cable network, but most other providers use the Openreach network , so it’s a good idea to check what broadband is available in your area before you switch.

What deals are available

Another big consideration should be what broadband deals are on offer when you look to move to another broadband supplier - especially if you’re looking to save money each month. As such, you should do some market research first to see what the best broadband deals right now might include.

How to cancel Virgin Media broadband

How to cancel Virgin Media broadband

If you're looking to cancel Virgin Media broadband to your home, there are numerous ways you can go about this.

If your circumstances are more difficult, Virgin Media offers solutions for those moving home, those suffering from a critical illness, those who have had a recent bereavement, and in some circumstances, those struggling with the cost of living. All of these scenarios will be covered below to ensure you know exactly what you need to do to cancel your broadband deal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to cancel Virgin Media broadband if you're out of contract

For those of you whose fixed-term contract with Virgin Media has ended - or who are still in the initial 14-day cooling-off period - you can cancel without incurring any fees. However, you have to give Virgin 30 days’ notice, as this is stipulated in your contract terms.

You can cancel through any of the following methods:

You can call Virgin Media on 150 from your Virgin Media home phone or 0345 454 1111 from any other phone line.

or You can also send them written confirmation that you want to cancel via the post to the following address: Virgin Media, Sunderland, SR43 4AA . You’ll need to make sure you include your name, address and account number .

. You’ll need to make sure you . Finally, you could use Virgin Media's ‘online chat’ function on its website and this can be an easier form of communication for those who want to cancel quickly but would rather not speak to someone over the phone.

How to cancel Virgin Media broadband if you're still in contract

The process of cancelling your Virgin Media deal if you are still in contract is very much the same as if you were no longer under contract. Simply give the 30-day notice using any of the above Virgin Media contact methods. The core difference is the high likelihood that you’ll have to pay cancellation fees - which it calls ‘Early Cancellation Fees’.

How much these fees will be can also vary depending on how long you have left on your contract. In its official guidance , Virgin Media states:

“Early Disconnection Fees vary between customers as the calculation of how much is charged depends on the services that you have, how much you pay for those services (including any discounts or offers), and how much of your minimum period remains for each service. Therefore, the charge will be different for customers, even if services are the same”.

Call Virgin Media on 150 from your Virgin Media home phone or if you are using another phone, call 0345 454 1111 .

or Send a written confirmation that you want to cancel via post to: Virgin Media, Sunderland, SR43 4AA . Make sure you include your name, address and account number .

. Make sure you . Use Virgin Media's ‘online chat’ function on its website.

Cancelling Virgin Media broadband if you’re moving home

If you’re moving house and don’t want to take your broadband with you, the best option is to use Virgin’s online chat or phone service to discuss your options. If you’re still under contract you may also need to pay an exit fee. However, in some cases, these can be waived if you’re moving to a property where you can no longer access Virgin Media’s broadband network.

Cancelling Virgin Media broadband due to a bereavement

In the case of a bereavement, Virgin Media has a dedicated phone line where the bereaved or a representative can choose what to do with the account - either close it or transfer it to another person. The number for this is 0800 952 2302 and the lines are open Monday to Friday 8 am to 16:30 pm.

You can also manage this process via email by downloading and completing Virgin’s ‘ Bereavement Disconnect form ’ and sending it back.

Call the Virgin Media bereavement team on 0800 952 2302

Complete the Virgin Media Bereavement Disconnect form

Cancelling Virgin Media broadband due to critical illness

The same helpline - 0800 952 2302 - is also open to those looking to cancel due to critical illness. The customer support on this number should be able to talk you through your options.

Call Virgin Media on 0800 952 2302

Cancelling Virgin Media broadband due to the cost of living crisis

If you are struggling financially due to the cost of living crisis, you can also follow the above approaches to look to cancel your broadband. However, Virgin does have social tariffs and other financial support options that they will likely look to discuss with you to see if they can help make your broadband more affordable.

Call Virgin Media on 150 from your Virgin Media home phone or if you are using another phone, call 0345 454 1111.

Send a written confirmation that you want to cancel via post to: Virgin Media, Sunderland, SR43 4AA. Make sure you include your name, address and account number.

Use Virgin Media's ‘online chat’ function on its website.

Cancel your Virgin Media broadband: frequently asked questions

If you still have further questions surrounding how to cancel your Virgin Media broadband deal, we've covered some of the most frequently asked questions below to help you find the information you need.

Does Virgin Media have a cancellation notice period? The standard notice period for cancellation with Virgin Media is 30 days. This can, however, be waived if certain conditions are met, for example, if your service doesn't match what was outlined in your Virgin Media broadband contract.

Will I need to return my Virgin Media router? Sometimes, but not always. It often depends on how old your router is and how long you’ve had it. If Virgin does want its tech back, it will let you know and send you a prepaid package to use to return it.

Can I cancel Virgin Media broadband if it’s being too slow? Possibly. Virgin has agreed to Ofcom’s ‘broadband speed code of practice’ meaning customers have a right to leave their contract penalty-free. This is providing you can prove Virgin hasn’t delivered a guaranteed minimum broadband speed and that it hasn’t resolved any of these speed issues within a month.

Can I cancel Virgin Media broadband without contacting them? Yes, but it depends on your new provider. As part of the switching process, some broadband suppliers will say they will manage all of this for you, but it’s still worth letting Virgin know by yourself too, especially if you’re moving mid-contract.

Do I get to keep my phone number? When you cancel your Virgin broadband, you should be able to keep your old phone number. You just need to let Virgin and also your new provider know that you want to keep it.

Do I get to keep my Virgin Media email address? Once you leave Virgin Media, your @virginmedia.com email address will be closed within 90 days.

Finding a new broadband provider

How to find a new broadband provider

If you're looking to switch away from Virgin Media and find a new broadband deal, you're in luck. Our widget below can show you all the best broadband deals available in your area at the click of a button.

Simply insert your postcode, filter the deals to your needs, and sign up to the perfect broadband deal for you and your home.

Loading...