A Super Mario Bros. style app that not only engages my children but teaches them too

Most parents I speak to feel the same sort of dilemma. We want our children to be prepared for the technology-saturated world that they’re guaranteed to live in but we also don’t want them on devices all the time. We appreciate that technology has a place in our children’s education but we’re disappointed when they come home telling us they’ve been on an iPad all day. Balancing exposure to devices seems to be a tightrope we’re always walking.

My children haven’t hit their teenage years yet and I generally lean on trying to limit their screen time to as little as I can. I love the thought of them getting bored and being forced to create their own games. Children are so creative and it’s amazing what they come up with. But at the same time, I know there are a ton of apps out there that are specifically suited to helping children learn skills that might otherwise pass them by.

One of these apps that I’ve discovered recently is Thinkrolls and it might possibly be my favorite app of all time. Maybe you think I’m being over the top but if you read on, you may agree with me.

As soon as I opened the app, I was transfixed. Forgive me. I know I’m a 39-year-old man and the app is designed for 2-8-year-olds but it had me from the get-go. You’re immediately presented with a fun and engaging video that introduces Thinkrolls, cute little creatures that form the centerpiece of the game. You’ll instantly fall in love with them – or at least I did.

At this stage, I thought there was a strong chance of getting carried away, and after all, who wants to know what I think of an app designed for children? So I drafted in my two youngest children and gave each of them a stint on the app.

I tried to let them lead as much as possible, intervening to help them only when necessary. I wanted to see how well the app had been designed and whether a young child could navigate their way around it. I can report back that they found it incredibly intuitive, especially as there's always a helpful Thinkroll guide on hand when a little extra help is needed.

My children were as besotted as I was. They navigated around the various types of games and puzzles, landing on the arcade puzzles first. These are a series of games that require the user to roll their Thinkroll through a maze while solving a series of logic challenges.

This type of game is what I love most about the app. The logic puzzles teach and challenge children, forcing them to think and plan ahead of time. Thinkrolls can continue through the maze but you have to collect keys to unlock locked doors.

One of my children struggles with thinking ahead and I wasn’t sure how she would cope with it. Because the logic puzzles increased in difficulty gradually, my child was able to grow in not only confidence but also ability. I got the very real sense that my child was developing important skills with each passing challenge.

Every game is made up of delectable graphics and addictive music that keep you wanting more. In terms of style, think Bluey. Great color palettes and clean lines. The music won’t just have you nodding along; it will fully immerse you in the game. And by ‘you’ I mean your children!

One of the other things I love about the way the game works is that there are pretty much no time limits. Children are free to move forward and learn at their own pace, not feeling like they’re clock-watching and being forced into ever-increasing speed. Children with additional needs will particularly appreciate the relaxed environment.

Alongside these puzzles, there are also a range of math and coding games designed to empower your children to learn. Ideas are brought to life as new puzzles are coded and shared with family. With new content added every month, there really is no shortage of amazing games that will not only keep your children engaged but also teach them vital lessons along the way.

There are two available subscription plans: monthly and annual. Both give you access to all content in the app for the selected period. New subscribers can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.