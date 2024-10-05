Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, October 6 (game #986)
Our clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.
Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
Quordle today (game #986) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #986) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.
Quordle today (game #986) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #986) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #986) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• F
• T
• B
• R
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #986) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #986, are…
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- FUDGE
- TENOR
- BEGAT
- ROUSE
The key to solving this Quordle, for me at least, was playing my unofficial fourth start word, BEFOG, which gave me the G I needed for FUDGE and BEGAT, and the B for that latter word too. But otherwise this was a straightforward day for the game. That said, both BEGAT and ROUSE are relatively uncommon words. BEGAT in particular is the kind of thing you might read in Shakespeare, but not exactly an everyday term – so well done if you solved it.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #986) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #986, are…
- PUNCH
- BROOK
- TWICE
- FIGHT
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #985, Saturday 5 October: ELECT, CROAK, FRISK, JAUNT
- Quordle #984, Friday 4 October: ELFIN, GRAIL, PATIO, RECAP
- Quordle #983, Thursday 3 October: TENTH, REMIT, CURVE, TOAST
- Quordle #982, Wednesday 2 October: ARGUE, CRANE, TOKEN, PRINT
- Quordle #981, Tuesday 1 October: FRILL, MADLY, GRANT, NYLON
- Quordle #980, Monday 30 September: CRUSH, TARDY, TEACH, STUMP
- Quordle #979, Sunday 29 September: SERIF, BORNE, WRITE, SLEEK
- Quordle #978, Saturday 28 September: BUSHY, CIVIC, SNOUT, EQUIP
- Quordle #977, Friday 27 September: GUEST, CHASM, ROOST, BASAL
- Quordle #976, Thursday 26 September: STAGE, VOGUE, CLUMP, HEATH
- Quordle #975, Wednesday 25 September: UMBRA, DADDY, GLAZE, PRANK
- Quordle #974, Tuesday 24 September: SPACE, INNER, SPAWN, BEGAT
- Quordle #973, Monday 23 September: GUILT, STERN, ANNEX, FIELD
- Quordle #972, Sunday 22 September: ZESTY, MEATY, ALIVE, DRAWN
- Quordle #971, Saturday 21 September: VITAL, FRAIL, SPEAR, EERIE
- Quordle #970, Friday 20 September: ELIDE, DITTO, SHAWL, BONUS
- Quordle #969, Thursday 19 September: MARRY, OWING, DICEY, LUCKY
- Quordle #968, Wednesday 18 September: CEDAR, VENOM, MIGHT, MEDIC
- Quordle #967, Tuesday 17 September: ETHOS, COUNT, PRINT, THREE
- Quordle #966, Monday 16 September: ROUGE, SWAMP, FUGUE, UNDUE
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).