NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, October 6 (game #483)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #483) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHED

CREAM

RETREAT

ABOUT

COTTAGE

LOGIN

HOME

SCRATCH

KNEAD

GOAT

LEAVE

STRING

FLEE

PURR

CONTACT

WITHDRAW

NYT Connections today (game #483) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Go away

Go away Green: Feline things

Feline things Blue: Privacy is often another

Privacy is often another Purple: Blank [dairy food]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #483) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TURN TAIL

GREEN: THINGS CATS DO

BLUE: PAGES ON A WEBSITE

PURPLE: ___ CHEESE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #483) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #483, are…

YELLOW: TURN TAIL FLEE, LEAVE, RETREAT, WITHDRAW

FLEE, LEAVE, RETREAT, WITHDRAW GREEN: THINGS CATS DO KNEAD, PURR, SCRATCH, SHED

KNEAD, PURR, SCRATCH, SHED BLUE: PAGES ON A WEBSITE ABOUT, CONTACT, HOME, LOGIN

ABOUT, CONTACT, HOME, LOGIN PURPLE: ___ CHEESE COTTAGE, CREAM, GOAT, STRING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I like cats, I like cheese and I work on a website, so I was in a good place to solve today's Connections, which featured all three as groups. That said, it was the yellow TURN TAIL group with FLEE, LEAVE, RETREAT and WITHDRAW that I solved first, perhaps unsurprisingly given that it was pretty straightforward and consisted only of synonyms.

The others were technically more difficult. Green – THINGS CATS DO – did occur to me early on, on account of PURR and SCRATCH. KNEAD made sense too, but I couldn't find a fourth. I nearly guessed CREAM or STRING as things associated with cats, but they didn't quite fit with the other three. And then eventually I realized that SHED could be a verb, too, at which point it all fell into place.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 5 October, game #482)

YELLOW: STEAK CUTS FILET, HANGER, SKIRT, T-BONE

FILET, HANGER, SKIRT, T-BONE GREEN: KINDS OF UNDERWEAR BIKINI, G-STRING, HIPSTER, THONG

BIKINI, G-STRING, HIPSTER, THONG BLUE: INVOLVED IN A DENTIST VISIT DRILL, SINK, TOOTHBRUSH, X-RAY

DRILL, SINK, TOOTHBRUSH, X-RAY PURPLE: BRANDS THAT HAVE BECOME GENERIC TERMS CHAPSTICK, JACUZZI, Q-TIP, XEROX