NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, October 6 (game #217)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #217) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Got any bleu cheese?

NYT Strands today (game #217) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LATE

GLADE

BLADE

NICK

CHICK

TOAST

NYT Strands today (game #217) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Food in rows

NYT Strands today (game #217) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, fourth column Last: bottom, fifth column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #217) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #217, are…

BACON

CHICKEN

TOMATO

VINAIGRETTE

GREENS

EGGS

SPANGRAM: COBBSALAD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I presume there might be a split between people in the US and those in the rest of the world here. Or maybe it's only me that had not really heard of a COBBSALAD and therefore struggled to solve this one. I was also very confused by the theme clue of 'Got any bleu cheese?', which made me think it was something French – because otherwise why is it spelled 'bleu' and not 'blue'. So the whole thing was a bit baffling.

I solved it in the end, but it was really just a case of trial and error. I spotted BACON early on, and CHICKEN too, so I realized it was a food-themed puzzle. The others took me a while to find, and getting the spangram was entirely based on there being nothing else it could be by the time that I got it. Not the most satisfying game for me – though if you know and like Cobb Salad (which to me sounds disgusting) then maybe you'll have been fine with it. Ho hum.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 5 October, game #216)

SHAM

FAKE

QUACK

PHONY

HOAK

CHARLATAN

HUMBUG

SPANGRAM: THATSUNREAL