Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, July 6 (game #894)

The weekend begins with the easiest Quordle puzzle we've had in a while – though as always, failure is only ever a couple of unlucky guesses away. If you're worried about losing your streak, check out my hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #894) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #894) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #894) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #894) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #894) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • G • V • O • F

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #894) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #894, are…

GRAIN

VIDEO

OLDER

FROCK

I returned to my standard three-starting-words strategy today after five days of trying with two, and immediately felt far more at home. Sure, it still took me eight guesses to solve them all – which is about what I've been getting with two – but it required a lot less brain power and I never felt like I was in danger of losing my streak.

Not that today's words are too difficult anyway. There are no repeated letters, no really uncommon (or uncommonly spelled) words, and no Q, Z, X or J to worry about. No complications of any kind really, beyond the fact that I needed to play BEFOG as a narrowing-down word to help me choose between GRAIN and BRAIN.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #894) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #894, are…

PITCH

ASKEW

HIPPY

PUSHY

