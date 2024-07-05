NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, July 6 (game #125)

The weekend starts here, with another Strands puzzle from the NYT. This one isn't quite as easy as some, in my experience, but give it a go and see how you get on.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #125) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… By the yard

NYT Strands today (game #125) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BIRD

SICK

SOCK

MANGO

PLAN

ANTLER

NYT Strands today (game #125) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Outside decoration

NYT Strands today (game #125) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: bottom, 4th column • Last: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #125) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #125, are…

GNOME

PLANTER

BIRDBATH

WINDSOCK

FLAMINGO

SPANGRAM: LAWNORNAMENT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

It took me a while to get started today, and I eventually needed to use a hint for the first answer. Then, when that word was revealed, it still took me ages to work out what it actually was, because I couldn't assemble the letters properly! That word was GNOME, which in my defence is spelled oddly, and once I had it this game became a lot easier.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

