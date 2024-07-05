NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, July 6 (game #391)

The first of your two weekend Connections puzzles is not too difficult. As always, the NYT has thrown in a few red herrings, and the purple group is always tough, but there's nothing out of the ordinary here.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #391) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SAW

DOG

JUG

BOTTLE

PHONE

FREEZE

CELL

SPOONS

MOBILE

PROTEIN

RATTLE

ATOM

WASHBOARD

PRICE

MOLECULE

CRIB

NYT Connections today (game #391) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: They make up everything

They make up everything Green: Getting the nursery ready

Getting the nursery ready Blue: You won't find these in an orchestra

You won't find these in an orchestra Purple: Blank [something that attaches]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #391) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BIOLOGICAL BUILDING BLOCKS

GREEN: PURCHASES FOR A BABY

BLUE: OBJECTS PLAYED AS INSTRUMENTS

PURPLE: ___ TAG

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #391) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #391, are…

YELLOW: BIOLOGICAL BUILDING BLOCKS ATOM, CELL, MOLECULE, PROTEIN

ATOM, CELL, MOLECULE, PROTEIN GREEN: PURCHASES FOR A BABY BOTTLE, CRIB, MOBILE, RATTLE

BOTTLE, CRIB, MOBILE, RATTLE BLUE: OBJECTS PLAYED AS INSTRUMENTS JUG, SAW, SPOONS, WASHBOARD

JUG, SAW, SPOONS, WASHBOARD PURPLE: ___ TAG DOG, FREEZE, PHONE, PRICE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I have a question: what is a FREEZE TAG? Actually, I have a second one: what is a PHONE TAG? Is that a reference to the likes of Apple's AirTags? I am puzzled.

But anyway, that doesn't matter because they were part of the purple group, and by the time I got to that one I'd already solved the other three. Plus ca change.

Yellow was particularly easy today, with the likes of ATOM and MOLECULE immediately standing out. I solved the blue one next, though I did make one mistake, playing BOTTLE rather than JUG as an OBJECT PLAYED AS INSTRUMENTS. Technically, I wasn't wrong – you can play a bottle, after all. But it wasn't correct on this occasion. CRIB, MOBILE, BOTTLE, RATTLE for 'baby purchases' was pretty simple too, meaning the purple group and those puzzling tags was solved by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

