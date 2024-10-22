Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, October 23 (game #1003)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1003) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1003) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #1003) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1003) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1003) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • D • A • G • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1003) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1003, are…

DROSS

ANNEX

GRAVE

BROKE

It's been a while since we've had an X in Quordle, but I wouldn't exactly describe it as a nice surprise that we got one today. That letter appeared in ANNEX, a word that also contains a repeated N and is therefore a doubly tricky one to solve. With DROSS also having a repeated letter – in this case S – and with GRAVE and BROKE containing V and K respectively, there were complications aplenty in the answers, at least in terms of letters. Word-wise it wasn't quite so bad, but neither DROSS or ANNEX are particularly common, so it all added up to a rather difficult day.

Or at least it did in theory. In practice I got DROSS easily, because with green D and yellow S, R and O to play it was the only possible answer. I had -RO-E and -RA-E at the bottom of the board, and those formats both had multiple possible solutions – for instance BROKE, GROVE or FROZE for the former, or BRAKE, BRAVE, GRAVE for the latter. So I played BEFOG to narrow things down and that did the trick. ANNEX required some thought, but again it was the only possible answer now.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1003) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1003, are…

PRANK

STOUT

FUDGE

MARRY

