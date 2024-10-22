NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, October 23 (game #234)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #234) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On the road

NYT Strands today (game #234) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STEAD

DATE

DART

NICE

COIN

CURT

NYT Strands today (game #234) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Highway information

NYT Strands today (game #234) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #234) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #234, are…

STOP

MERGE

CONSTRUCTION

YIELD

BUMP

DETOUR

SPANGRAM: TRAFFICSIGNS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The only minor complication today, for me at least, was the need for me to translate UK TRAFFICSIGNS into US – for instance rather than YIELD, we have 'Give way', and we would say 'Roadworks' rather than CONSTRUCTION. But that was as difficult as today's Strands got – i.e. not very difficult at all.

It helped that I spotted STOP right away, before I'd even uncovered a hint word, thanks to its prominent position in the top-left corner of the board. That was enough to confirm my suspicion as to what was needed here, and none of the answers were themselves hard to think of or find.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 22 October, game #233)

COBALT

AZURE

TURQUOISE

INDIGO

NAVY

PERIWINKLE

SPANGRAM: THEBLUES