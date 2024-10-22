NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, October 23 (game #500)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #500) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JEANS

JACKET

RAIN

HAZE

GOBLIN

JAY

BERET

САВ

MOON

PAGES

HEART

THUMB

PROSE

SALAD

WHALE

JOURNALISM

NYT Connections today (game #500) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: [color] blank

[color] blank Green: [color] blank

[color] blank Blue: [color] blank

[color] blank Purple: [color] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #500) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: YELLOW ___

GREEN: GREEN ___

BLUE: BLUE ___

PURPLE: PURPLE ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #500) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #500, are…

YELLOW: YELLOW ___ CAB, JACKET, JOURNALISM, PAGES

CAB, JACKET, JOURNALISM, PAGES GREEN: GREEN ___ BERET, GOBLIN, SALAD, THUMB

BERET, GOBLIN, SALAD, THUMB BLUE: BLUE ___ JAY, JEANS, MOON, WHALE

JAY, JEANS, MOON, WHALE PURPLE: PURPLE ___ HAZE, HEART, PROSE, RAIN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Happy birthday, NYT Connections! Yes, here we are at game #500, 18 months on from the first time we saw that grid of 16 words that needed rearranging into four groups. The NYT has duly celebrated with a game that neatly celebrates itself, in that each of the answers is a reference to its place on the board.

However, while today's Connections is good fun, I do wonder about the wisdom of making all four groups their specific color with a blank – for instance PURPLE RAIN, PURPLE HEART, PURPLE PROSE, PURPLE HAZE for, yes, purple. One group like that, great. But four… well it just made it all a bit too easy, right?

It's not like most of these blanks are hard to fill in, either – the only I didn't know was [yellow] JOURNALISM, but otherwise they were all really obvious, even the purple ones. I'd solved the whole thing within about two minutes – and I bet you did too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

