Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, May 22 (game #849)

Here's another Quordle puzzle for you, guaranteed to give your brain a good workout at the start of the day. Or the end of the day, if you prefer to play then. Whatever time you complete it, it's potentially difficult – so read on for today's Quordle hints and answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #849) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #849) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #849) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #849) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #849) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • U • A • D

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #849) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #849, are…

BLAST

USAGE

AUDIO

DETOX

It's been a while since we've had an uncommon letter in Quordle, but we got one today in the form of the X in DETOX. That's probably the hardest word here, although USAGE might cause a few issues too, given that U is not often seen at the start of an answer. There will be no such problems with AUDIO, with its four vowels almost certainly making it stand out early on.

Daily Sequence today (game #849) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #849, are…

SHOVE

CHUCK

SHELF

FROND

